Wild Proposed Blockbuster Trade Has Seahawks Landing Former MVP Star QB

The Seattle Seahawks are heading towards an intriguing offseason with all eyes on how the team handles Geno Smith and the quarterback position. Not everyone is sold on the Seahawks making a long-term commitment to Geno Smith. Fox Sports’ Nick Wright believes Seattle should consider making a blockbuster trade with Baltimore for star quarterback Lamar Jackson amid plenty of drama swirling around the Ravens.

Wright’s trade proposal has the Seahawks sending the No. 5 and No. 37 selections in the 2023 NFL draft to the Ravens in exchange for Jackson. Seattle would also send Baltimore their 2024 first-round selection as part of the deal.

Jackson and the Ravens have been engaged in contentious contract negotiations with the two parties failing to reach an agreement on a long-term contract thus far. Baltimore picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option giving the signal-caller a $23 million salary for the 2022 season. Jackson is slated to become a free agent in March after completing his four-year, $9.4 million rookie deal.

Trading Jackson would be challenging for the Ravens as Baltimore can use the franchise tag to retain the quarterback even if a long-term contract is not signed. If a breakup is coming, the Ravens are not going to want to let Jackson walk without receiving anything in return for the two-time Pro Bowler.

The Seahawks Plan to Re-Sign Smith: Report

From @NFLGameDay: #Seahawks QB Geno Smith, a feel-good story, will be back in 2023, while the #Raiders began actively shopping QB Derek Carr this week. pic.twitter.com/2EVpXBhjyS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2023

Making a blockbuster move for Jackson would take Seattle out of the running to re-sign Smith. Prior to kickoff of the Seahawks-49ers playoff matchup, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks intend to re-sign Smith, even if it means using the expensive franchise tag on the quarterback to keep him in Seattle.

“My understanding is the team wants that [feel-good story] to continue,” Rapoport explained on the January 14 edition of “NFL GameDay Morning” prior to kickoff of the Seahawks-49ers game. “I’m told Geno Smith will be back with Seattle in 2023. He is genuine. He is well-liked. He has played great. He’s also a free agent, so they’re going to try to work on a new deal.”

“There is also the franchise tag available, expect them to use that if it is necessary. $30 million plus would be double what Geno has made in his career.”

Jackson Is Projected to Land a $244 Million Contract

4 potential Lamar Jackson trades, according to @getnickwright: Thoughts? 👀 pic.twitter.com/6y4mPB8RTa — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 11, 2023

Jackson has been sidelined with a knee injury since December 4 which has prompted speculation that the quarterback would have been back on the field sooner if the signal-caller signed a contract extension last offseason. The former All-Pro attempted to clear the air by tweeting a detailed message regarding his injury, noting he is recovering from a “PCL grade 2 sprain.”

If Seattle were to trade for Jackson, the team would not only need to give up significant draft capital but be prepared to sign the playmaker to a lucrative new contract. Spotrac projects Jackson’s market value to be a six-year, $244 million deal.

Seattle got out of the big-money quarterback business by trading away Russell Wilson last offseason. It is hard to imagine the Seahawks being eager to trade for a quarterback expected to land close to a $250 million deal.

Jackson Threw For More Than 3,000 Yards, Rushed for 1,200 Yards & 43 Total TDs During MVP Season

It’s crazy how much drama there is between the Ravens and Lamar Jackson right now. You never see this in Baltimore. Sean Payton might be on to something here. pic.twitter.com/l4PNnmBSa3 — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 14, 2023

Smith is going to land a sizable new deal, but the quarterback is not expected to secure a contract close to what Jackson will ultimately sign. The Seahawks have to weigh all the available options whether it is drafting a quarterback, re-signing Smith or trading for another quarterback like Jackson.

Jackson’s best season came in 2019 when the star threw for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 66.1% of his passes. The quarterback also rushed for 1,206 yards and seven TDs on the ground during this same MVP season. The early signs point to the Seahawks re-signing Smith to a long-term deal, but Jackson could be an appealing option if the playmaker is unable to reach a new deal with the Ravens.