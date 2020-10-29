Seahawks Linked to Washington Linebacker & Former Bama Standout: Report

The Seattle Seahawks already made one significant trade but there is speculation that the team may not be done making deals before the November 3 deadline. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora mentions Washington linebacker Ryan Anderson as a fit for the Seahawks and is “available” for a trade.

“The Washington Football Guys have never really given former second-round pick Ryan Anderson a shot to play regularly, but he displayed serious athleticism at Alabama and sources say is available in trade,” La Canfora noted. “One of Schneider’s close friends and former coworker, Scott McCloughan, drafted Anderson in Washington and the kid has potential and is highly motivated in the final year of his deal. Fresh legs. In game shape. Young. Motivated. Looks like a good scheme fit, too. Of course, teams have been sniffing around Anderson for a while, with Washington drafting edge rushers in the first round two straight years, so there would be competition.”

As Heavy previously detailed, the Seahawks have also been linked to Washington defensive end Ryan Kerrigan. The pass rusher has played sparingly this season since Washington drafted Chase Young and could also be moved by the NFL trade deadline.

The Seahawks Are Expected to Continue Being ‘Aggressive’ Ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline

It is worth noting that La Canfora mentioned Anderson along with Carlos Dunlap prior to the Seahawks making the deal for the Bengals pass rusher. Describing Seattle as aggressive, La Canfora still thinks the Seahawks could make a move for Anderson noting the team needs “multiple pieces” on defense.

“Wrote about Seahawks and Carlos Dunlap in my earlier notes. Also have them linked to WFT’s Ryan Anderson,” La Canfora noted on Twitter. “They need multiple pieces on that defense. Adding an older player and a young edge presence makes a lot of sense.”

Washington selected Anderson in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but the linebacker has not had the kind of career many expected. Anderson was a standout player under Nick Saban at Alabama notching 61 tackles, 8.5 sacks and an interception in his senior season with the Crimson Tide in 2016. The Washington linebacker had 44 tackles, nine quarterback hits and four sacks in a 2019 season that included four starts.

Carroll Described the Dunlap Trade as Happening ‘in Really Rapid Fashion’

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll described the team’s trade for Dunlap as happening “in really rapid fashion.” Carroll added that Dunlap was “exactly what we needed” as the Seahawks have struggled to create pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

“John’s in on everything that he could possibly know about, and when there was an opportunity there he jumped on it to see if we could work something out,” Carroll said, per Seahawks.com. “We’re always looking, and there’s other guys that were out there that we’ve been looking at as well, in all spots, that are available—the names start to pop up here at this time of year. So this was one that fit exactly what we needed, and we’re really pleased to get it done. Glad to bring a guy of Carlos’ stature and background to this club. And I’m happy for him to come here, this is a great place to play, he’s going to be excited about all of this.”

With less than a week before the trade deadline, it will be interesting to see if the Seahawks make an additional move for a player like Anderson or one of the many defenders that are thought to be on the trade block. The Seahawks took a step in the right direction by giving up just a backup offensive lineman and a seventh-round pick for a two-time Pro Bowl defensive end.

