Seahawks Are Interested in Adding 3-Time Pro Bowler, Says Insider

The Seattle Seahawks are in the mix for star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. once he is released by the Cleveland Browns, per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. The Saints and 49ers are two of the other top contenders for Beckham, per Florio.

“The Saints did indeed talk to the Browns about a possible trade, and multiple sources believe that the Saints will try to sign him if/when he becomes available,” Florio detailed. “Other teams to watch, we’re told, are the 49ers and the Seahawks. The Packers would make sense. By the time he’d be good to go, quarterback Aaron Rodgers likely would be back from a stint on the COVID reserve list. But the Packers have yet to emerge as a viable destination.”

The Seahawks Are No. 10 in the Waiver Order

The speculation over Beckham’s next landing spot comes after the Browns plan to release the receiver as the team failed to pull the trigger on a deal at the NFL trade deadline. Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson reported that Beckham’s representatives began working with the Browns after the deadline to end his tenure in Cleveland.

“In a move that has been in the works since Tuesday night, a league source told Yahoo Sports the Browns have come to an agreement to release Beckham,” Robinson detailed. “The source said the Browns and Beckham’s representatives were still finalizing financial details on Thursday that would ultimately result in the Browns placing Beckham on waivers.”

According to The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta, the Seahawks are currently No. 10 in the waiver order meaning there are nine other teams that have a chance to claim Beckham ahead of Seattle. Beckham’s salary situation is a bit complicated as it appears that if a team claims the receiver they would get some relief with his contract.

Beckham Has 2 Seasons Remaining on his 5-Year, $90 Million Deal

The wideout’s salary for 2021 is $14.5 million, and Beckham still has two additional seasons remaining on his five-year, $90 million contract that runs through 2023. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the team that claims Beckham’s revised salary makes him “very claimable.”

“At last check, the expectation was Odell Beckham’s base salary would be reduced near the minimum, with the rest going to him in a signing bonus,” Rapoport noted on Twitter on November 5. “That makes him very claimable and adds to the intrigue.”

The Seahawks do have a viable path to landing Beckham if they decide to take a risk on the star receiver. Not only are the Seahawks high on the waiver order, but Seattle is one of only several teams that have the cap space to claim Beckham without revising any of their current players’ deals.

It remains to be seen if the Seahawks will make an aggressive move, but the front office could feel pressure to add Beckham given Russell Wilson’s unhappiness over the offseason. The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar believes the Seahawks are unlikely to claim Beckham.

“The Seahawks probably won’t claim OBJ (if he’s cut) because of the salary, even tho they have the money to make it work,” Dugar explained on Twitter on November 3. “That’s just not how they kick it at that particular position, I don’t think. But man…”