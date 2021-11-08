Insider Reveals Odell Beckham Jr.’s Message to Seahawks Amid Rumors

Rumors continue to swirl about the Seattle Seahawks’ intrigue in adding star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and there appears to be mutual interest in a move. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that Beckham has the Seahawks atop his list of preferred destinations.

“If this had happened last Monday, Odell Beckham Jr. would have instantly become a free agent, but after the trade deadline every player whose released must pass through waivers,” Florio explained during NBC’s Football Night in America on November 7. “When he is released tomorrow [November 8] effective at 4 o’clock Eastern, teams will have 24 hours to make a claim, and it works like the draft order, the worst team gets dibs and so on. The Browns tinkered with Odell Beckham Jr.’s contract to save some of the money they owe him but also to make it unattractive for a team to claim the contract. Roughly a third of the league has the salary cap [space] to do it.

“He prefers to not be claimed. He prefers to become a free agent. The teams to watch I’m told are the Seahawks, the 49ers and the Saints, and I’m told he prefers the Seattle Seahawks.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

The Seahawks Are Having Internal Discussions About Possibly Adding OBJ: Report

Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith reported the Seahawks are having internal discussions about potentially adding Beckham. It remains unclear if the Seahawks will put in a claim for the star receiver, or would only be interested if Beckham becomes a free agent. The Seahawks’ interest is not surprising given head coach Pete Carroll consistently emphasizes that the team is “in on everything” when potential roster moves pop up.

“With Odell Beckham Jr. set to be released by the Browns on Monday, the Seahawks have had internal discussions about signing the three-time Pro Bowl receiver if he manages to slip through waivers,” Smith detailed. “According to multiple sources, Seattle has interest in the possibility of teaming Beckham up with quarterback Russell Wilson and star receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett for the remainder of the season. What remains unclear, however, is whether or not general manager John Schneider will put in a claim and pick up the rest of his remaining salary to make it happen.”

Wilson Has ‘Urged’ the Seahawks to Add Beckham

After Week 9, the Seahawks moved down to No. 10 on the waiver order list. The Niners passed the Seahawks which could prove problematic for the team’s chances of landing Beckham given San Francisco’s rumored interest as well. USA Today’s Mike Jones reported Russell Wilson has “urged” the team to add Beckham and the front office has done “extensive research” on the wideout.

“But another potential suitor to keep an eye on is the Seattle Seahawks, according to a person with knowledge of the situation,” Jones explained on November 7. “The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on behalf of the team.

“The Seahawks have shown strong interest in acquiring the wide receiver, the person said. Quarterback Russell Wilson has urged Seahawks brass for a Beckham signing, and in recent days, team officials have done extensive research on the wideout. Beckham would prefer to play for a contender, and alongside a veteran quarterback.”