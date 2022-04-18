Seahawks a Possible Landing Spot for Big-Time NFL Star, Says Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks continue to insist they are reloading rather than rebuilding this offseason. There is one intriguing star receiver remaining on the free agent market who was linked to the Seahawks throughout the 2021 season.

Ultimately, Odell Beckham Jr. opted to sign with the Rams over the Seahawks, but Seattle could have a second opportunity to land the playmaker. Bleacher Report’s Doric Sam labeled the Seahawks as one of the top landing spots for Beckham.

“Prior to signing with the Rams, Beckham reportedly received a strong offer from the Seattle Seahawks,” Sam wrote on April 14, 2022. “ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported at the time that Los Angeles stepped in with ‘heavy incentives’ to ensure that the wideout didn’t land with a division rival.

“While Seattle’s quarterback situation isn’t the best after the trade of Russell Wilson, Beckham would fit right in on a team with arguably the most promising receiver tandem in the league in Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

“…With Metcalf and Lockett drawing ample attention on the outside, Beckham would have a ton of room to play with from the slot. Also, Seattle is likely in for a rebuild this season, so the team wouldn’t mind waiting on Beckham to recover.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

OBJ Is Slated to Miss the Start of the 2022 Season

Sticky Hand appreciation @obj appreciation post Like and Retweet to show him love!! pic.twitter.com/OUfjZbTHxP — Cooper Kupp’s Burner (@Kuppsburner) April 16, 2022

Given Beckham is recovering from an ACL injury, only a multi-year deal would make sense for the Seahawks. Seattle faces an uphill battle to contend in 2022 and there is a strong chance the Seahawks will be out of playoff contention by the time Beckham is once again able to take the field.

Prior to sustaining an unfortunate ACL injury in the Super Bowl, Beckham revitalized his career by signing with the Rams. The star playmaker posted 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular season games after joining Los Angeles.

The Seahawks Made the ‘Strongest Offer’ to Beckham in 2021: Report

OBJ sighting! Matthew Stafford connects with Odell Beckham Jr. and he takes it to the house for a 54-yard TD pic.twitter.com/1Qci0ZSaGd — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 28, 2021

The Seahawks were vocal about their interest in signing Beckham in November 2021, but lost out to the Rams despite having the “strongest offer,” per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Given the state of the current Seahawks roster, Seattle would likely have to make the most lucrative offer in free agency to have a chance at landing Beckham.

“Some background on Odell Beckham free agency last week: Seattle actually made the strongest offer over the first few days,” Fowler tweeted on November 20. “Rams stepped in w/ heavy incentives because they wanted the player, but they also had to ensure no other NFC West team got him. Arizona also inquired.”

Carroll on OBJ: ‘He’s as Talented as You Could Be in the Years Past’

Pete Carroll is asked whether Seattle will claim Odell Beckham, Jr. He does not rule it out, ending his answer with this and a smile: “So, I didn’t say yes or I didn’t say no. That’s just cause…you’ll see.” Seattle does have the cap space to take on the $7.25M owed to OBJ. pic.twitter.com/sNfq4wbkVq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 9, 2021

Seattle would have been guaranteed to land Beckham by claiming the receiver after the Browns released the wideout. Instead, the Seahawks opted to try to recruit Beckham as a free agent. At the time, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke glowingly about Beckham and the team’s interest in adding the playmaker.

“He’s a really good football player, he’s as talented as you could be in the years past,” Carroll said of Beckham during a November 8 press conference. “So, you’re always looking for guys that can do special stuff. Forever, I’ve shared with you guys that were looking for uniqueness and people that are different than other people and give you different dimensions to their play.

“So, that’s what we’re trying to figure out, investigate and see if there’s a chance and all that kind of stuff, if it makes sense.”

Heading into free agency, Pro Football Focus projected that Beckham would land a one-year, $5 million contract. The price of receivers has risen considerably since then, but the Seahawks have $15.7 million in cap space to make Beckham an attractive offer.