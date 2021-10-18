Seahawks Send Message on Geno Smith After Loss to Steelers

The Seattle Seahawks continued their slump as Geno Smith’s fumble in overtime set up the Pittsburgh Steelers to kick the game-winning field goal. During his postgame press conference, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll continued to back Smith noting that he was pleased with the quarterback’s overall performance.

“I thought he was solid, I thought he managed the game well,” Carroll explained. “He gave us a chance to win the football game. Unfortunately, he gets the ball knocked out on that last play, I don’t know who made the tackle, but it was a great hit. And it kills him because Geno knows these are extraordinary opportunities for him, and he wants to come through, and he wants to show that he can do it and play and all that.

“And it kills him that that he wasn’t able to finish it. But i thought he played tough as hell, and I thought he was clear and calm and poised. Exactly like he hoped he would be and this game was not too big for him at all. He was right there.”

Wilson Is Targeting a Week 11 Return: Report

The Seahawks offensive struggles show how critical Russell Wilson is to the success of the team. Seattle was held scoreless in the first half, but Smith helped orchestrate scoring drives in the second half to bring the Seahawks back in the game.

There was some optimism that Wilson could return after four weeks, but CBS Sports’ Jason LaCanfora reported this timeline is a bit too ambitious. Wilson is now targeting a Week 11 return against the NFC West rival Cardinals on November 21.

“While there is no hard-and-fast timetable as to how Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson will return from a significant procedure to repair the middle finger on his throwing hand, any idea that he could return within a month was unrealistic, sources said,” La Canfora detailed.

“Wilson, who was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, is intent on playing again this season, and there is every expectation that will take place, given the nature of his procedure and the time required to heal and play again. The Seahawks game against Arizona in Week 11 is the first real opportunity for Wilson to get back on the field, sources said, though the future Hall of Fame quarterback, who never missed a snap prior to this injury, is pushing as hard as possible to play as quickly as possible. He had surgery in the immediate aftermath of the injury.”

Smith: ‘I Can’t Keep Coming Up Short’

Smith threw for 209 yards and one touchdown while completing 71.9% of his passes against the Steelers. After the disappointing loss, Smith attempted to take the blame for another brutal ending. The Seahawks quarterback detailed the final drive and what went wrong.

“That last drive man, that’s all I was thinking man, just take us down there and score,” Smith said during his postgame press conference. “Somehow, some way, man we can’t keep coming up short. I can’t keep coming up short, I put that on myself. Back to back weeks our defense gives us a chance to go out there and score, give[s] me the ball and we don’t get it done. And so, that’s solely on me and I vow to be better.”