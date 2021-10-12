Pete Carroll Sounds off on ‘Garbage’ Seahawks Defense

The Seattle Seahawks defense is on pace to give up the most yards in NFL history, per Pro Football Talk. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is frustrated with the unit admitting the defensive statistics “look like garbage.”

“I don’t have any explanation for that [bad start on defense the last two seasons] ’cause if I did, I’d fixed it” Carroll explained during his October 8 press conference. “I’m really disappointed that we’re off to a start statistically that looks like garbage. And so, we’re better than that.”

The Seahawks are allowing more than 450 total yards per game, the most of any NFL team. Seattle ranks 31st in rushing yards allowed and 30th against the pass.

The Seahawks defense is on pace to give up 7,664 yards in a 17-game season which would top the current record of 7,042 yards set by the Saints in 2012. Even without the extra game, the Seahawks would also be on pace to break the record if this were a 16-game season.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

Carroll on the Seahawks’ Defensive Woes: ‘I’m Not Getting It Done’

Carroll also described the defensive lapses as “alarming” given the team has practiced the situations but are not executing in games. The Seahawks coach added that he is “surprised” by the secondary issues that have repeatedly occurred.

“They’re not even coverage busts,” Carroll said. “They’re just execution. It’s just reading it right, staying where we’re supposed to stay in our fits and our coverages, and it fits into runs on defense, it’s just being more precise about it. And I’m just surprised that we haven’t cleaned it up, ’cause it’s experienced guys [who] understand and coaches understand, and we just gotta get it.

“So I’m not getting it done. I mean, it really, ultimately I gotta do a better job, and that’s what I’m saying. I’ve got to make sure that we make these corrections come to life because we’re addressing them. These are not, it’s the same, couple of the same issues we had two weeks ago. And so, but it’s not about, if you’re looking for a fault, it’s not that. It’s really, it’s the process we got to get better at, so that it shows up on game day.”

Carroll on Adams: ‘Anybody That Is Highly Compensated That You Guys Are Going to Take a Good Look at It’

A lot of scrutiny has been placed on Jamal Adams who has earned a dismal 55.5 grade from Pro Football Focus through the first five games. Adams’ received a score of 30 for his play against the Rams, the worst of any Seahawks player, per The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta. Carroll hinted that Adams’ four-year, $70 million contract extension has only added to the scrutiny placed on the Seahawks star safety.

“I think for anybody that is highly compensated [like] that you guys are going to take a good look at it and maybe give them another second look and a third look about well, what’s up?” Carroll admitted. “He’s playing his butt off. He’s running and hitting and doing all that stuff. He got [into a] really awkward, unusual, situation on the underthrow last night. And then he got beat on a one-on-one.

“So, would we have loved it for him to won the one-on-one? Those are hard and they ran it well and timed it well and did a nice job and they got him. And then the other play was, it’s just a screwball in the park play. And it didn’t, it wasn’t able to find the way to get to the ball like he needed to.

“And so, I think he’s doing really well. I think he’s an effective impacting football player, and he is put right in the middle of the fire, so many different concepts. He’s right where the ball’s going and so he’s got a lot of opportunities. And so, you know, you’re not gonna win all those. I would say this too, he would be the first to tell you, he wants to play better. He wants to be right more. He’s a great competitor, and he’s not satisfied with nothing.”