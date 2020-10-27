‘None of Those Had to Happen’: Pete Carroll Talks Russ Wilson’s INTs

Russell Wilson had an uncharacteristic outing with three interceptions against the Arizona Cardinals, and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll cited those turnovers as a big factor in the team’s loss. Carroll praised Wilson’s overall performance but was blunt in his assessment of the three interceptions.

“Russell’s numbers were huge, with throwing and rushing and all that then the three picks get you,” Carroll explained in his post-game press conference. “We’re minus one [in turnover margin] for the game, that’s how it goes. Minus one, it’s really hard to win. None of those had to happen, I know he is real disappointed about that, for sure.”

Aside from the interceptions, Wilson had a solid outing throwing for 388 yards and three touchdowns while completing 66 percent of his passes. Wilson also added 84 rushing yards against the Cardinals. The most-costly interception came in overtime when Wilson had a chance to engineer a game-winning drive.

Wilson on Performace vs. Cardinals: ‘I Have to Be Better’

After the loss, Wilson admitted that he would like to play again “tomorrow” as the quarterback is anxious to wash away the mistakes he made in Week 7. Wilson noted that he needs to “be better” when it comes to his overall performance.

“We knew it was going to be a battle; it always is down here whenever we play,” Wilson explained, per Seahawks.com. “Nothing really changed except for the fact that we just have to tighten up some things. I have to be better, which I’m looking forward to. I’m looking forward to playing the next game. I wish we could play tomorrow. That’s our mentality, and we’ll be back stronger. We’ll be better, and I thought we laid it all on the line.”

Wilson also explained the final interception in overtime noting “we thought we had an angle at Tyler.” Instead, Cardinals rookie Isaiah Simmons sprinted towards the ball and was able to secure the interception.

“We thought we had an angle at Tyler (Lockett),” Wilson noted, via Seahawks.com. “Tyler had such an amazing game. Thought I had a window, guy made a good play. That was unfortunate. We can’t have those mistakes. That’s on me. We have a lot of season left, a lot more to go. We have to watch the film and all of that stuff too. I thought we played a really solid game except for those three plays to be honest with you. I think we did so many great things. We battled, we fought, we did everything we could and unfortunately it didn’t go our way.”

Carroll Described Wilson’s Outing vs. Cardinals as a ‘Fantastic Night’

Carroll was critical of Wilson’s interceptions but otherwise described the quarterback’s performance as a “fantastic night.” The Seahawks coach added the team is not worried that Wilson is somehow going to continue throwing numerous interceptions.

“It’s not something where we should be worried, ‘Oh gosh, he’s caught this interception bug.’ He’s not going to do that,” Carroll told ESPN 710 Seattle. “I thought he had a fantastic night. Think of all the throws to Tyler alone. They’re great plays. I didn’t see it like (Wilson looked confused). And I’m not worried about it either.”

