Pete Carroll Reveals Why Seahawks Signed Adrian Peterson: Report

The Seattle Seahawks made headlines when they signed 36-year-old running back Adrian Peterson on Wednesday, December 1.

The Seahawks announced the move shortly after it happened, signing the former NFL MVP to the practice squad. However, it shouldn’t take long before Peterson is moved up to the active roster.

As far as why Seattle signed the 15-year veteran when they’re at a record of 3-8, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll believes Peterson can help the team win as they’re in “win-now” mode, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“[Carroll]’s response was along the same lines as ‘He helps us win now’”, Rapoport said. “That is the mode that the Seahawks are in, in signing Adrian Peterson to come in and give their running game a little bit of a jolt. Obviously they’ve lost Chris Carson to a season-ending neck injury and they’ve really struggled to run the ball a little bit.”

In fact, Peterson could debut for the Seahawks as early as this week when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13.

“They believe that Adrian Peterson helps with that, maybe even as soon as this week,” Rapoport continued.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Seahawks’ RB Situation a Complete Mess

The Seahawks’ running back situation has been a mess this season. Starting running back Chris Carson was limited to just four games this season before he was ruled out for the year due to a neck injury. Making matters even worse is the fact that Rashaad Penny has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury that sidelined him versus Washington in Week 12.

The good news on Peterson is that he is in game shape. He was on the Tennessee Titans’ roster as recently as last week before he was cut. Prior to being released, he served as the Titans’ primary back for three games, rushing for 82 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.

As far as why the 36-year-old — who is the only active non-kicker or long snapper remaining from the 2007 NFL Draft — continues to play, it’s for one simple reason — for the love of the game.

Via Brady Henderson of ESPN:

“Obviously, I still want to play,” Peterson said on Thursday, December 2.

“Just the love for the game,” Peterson continued. “I love the game. I feel like I can still compete at a high level. Just having the opportunity to help teams, to inspire guys. That’s one of the most rewarding things. When I see guys, and they say to me, ‘Man, just keep doing what you’re doing,’ it’s so inspiring.”

Peterson Could Contribute Immediately

Peterson was signed by the Titans after they lost star running back Derrick Henry to a likely season-ending foot injury. It’s very similar to the Seahawks’ own running back situation, which has been decimated by injuries.

The veteran running back feels like he was just getting in rhythm before his abrupt release from Tennessee.

“I don’t really feel like I showed too much in Tennessee,” Peterson said. “But before I got released, I was feeling my legs were back under me. I felt like going into the Patriots [game last week], that was the week I was going to be able to blossom and unfortunately I got released.”

We don’t know how long Peterson will last in Seattle, but considering their shaky situation at running back and their “win-now” mentality, it wouldn’t come as any surprise if the Peterson were to finish out the season with the Seahawks.