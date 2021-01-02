Seahawks Reveal Coaching Change

Pete Carroll has had the opportunity to coach with his son Brennan Carroll since 2015 but his time as the Seattle Seahawks run game coordinator is coming to a close. Brennan is joining the University of Arizona as the offensive coordinator but will remain with the Seahawks until the end of the season. Pete indicated Brennan has had other opportunities to leave the Seahawks but believes this is the right opportunity to work with Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch.

“I’m real grateful—Brennan and I are both really grateful for having a chance to be that close to our family, kind of intact for a while here,” Pete said, per Seahawks.com. “We’ve cherished it and dreaded the time it was going to come (to an end). He’s had a couple chances at other times, and we were able to keep him here, but this one is just right with the right guy with Jedd Fisch and all that. And he’s really excited about it, so we’re excited for him. But we’ve been very lucky to have this kind of connection that we’ve had, and he’s done an incredibly good job for us. I’ve loved having him here.”

Carroll’s Son Nate Carroll Is the Seahawks Wide Receivers Coach

Pete’s other son Nate Carroll is the team’s wide receivers coach, and so far it looks like the Seahawks will have at least two Carrolls on staff. Brennan accepting the Arizona role is just the first coaching move in what could be a busy offseason for the Seahawks staff.

Seattle offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has been linked to some of the NFL head coaching vacancies including the Texans. Pete has publicly vouched for Brian’s potential to take the leap to become a head coach.

“I think he’s an incredible candidate,” Pete noted in December, via Seahawks.com. “I think he’s exactly what owners are looking for. He’s been around, he’s been in charge, he commands the whole team with his leadership. You got great background. I say that because he’s been through our program for enough years, I know that he’s got his philosophy in order, he’s got his approach and how he would do it, because we’ve worked on all that stuff. So he’s ready to go. We haven’t talked about it this time around yet, but we’ve talked about it in the past.”

Earlier This Season, the Seahawks Were Linked to New Defensive Coordiantors

During the early season struggles on defense, the Seahawks had been linked to multiple defensive coordinator candidates. Seattle’s defensive turnaround likely means current defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.’s job is safe barring a January meltdown. CBS Sports’ Jason LaCanfora reported in November that the Seahawks could explore bringing back Dan Quinn or Gus Bradley.

“Should Quinn not end up coaching his own team, there are already persistent rumblings about a potential reunion with two head coaches he most recently worked with,” LaCanfora explained. “Quinn remains very close to Seattle head coach Pete Caroll, whose defense is struggling this season at a historic rate and who quite likely will be shaking up some personnel next season. Quinn is already well versed in that system and philosophies and would be a natural fit in Seattle (former Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley, whose Chargers staff is under fire after repeatedly blowing games late, is also a candidate to reunite with Caroll in some capacity).”

