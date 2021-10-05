Pete Carroll Takes Jab at 49ers After Seahawks Win: ‘It’s Personal’

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll noted that getting a victory against the San Francisco 49ers means a little more given his ties to the Bay Area. Carroll also admitted he is “kind of pissed” the 49ers are playing at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara rather than inside San Francisco.

During The Pete Carroll Show, the Seahawks coach used a question about the Buccaneers-Patriots Week 4 matchup as a time to reflect on how much he enjoys playing against the 49ers. Carroll added that the rivalry is “personal” for him given he grew up in San Francisco.

“To say it simply, I always like playing against my friends and people that I like and care for,” Carroll noted on ESPN 710 Seattle. “The better I know you, the more I want to beat you. I don’t know why that is, and it’s probably a little bit sick, but it’s the truth. Really, it’s special to go home and to play there, to me, it’s a personal deal. I’m real proud to be a San Franciscian native and all that and I’m kind of pissed they’re not playing in town.

“My dad and I used to go to all the Kezar [Stadium] games, and I don’t think we’d have gone if they were in Santa Clara. I would have missed that whole section of my life with my pops. So, it’s personal.”

Carroll: ‘We’re Not in San Francisco, But Still, They Call Them San Francisco Niners’

Carroll also took a jab at the Niners’ location in his postgame press conference. The Seahawks coach made it clear that Levi’s Stadium is “not in San Francisco.”

“So, the span in the middle of the game, when the offense quit four out of five times, the defense went eight straight drives without giving up a point, that’s when the game was controlled for us and turned around and, fortunately, we were able to take advantage of that,” Carroll told reporters. “So, it’s always fun to come down here too and play. We’re not in San Francisco, but still, they call them San Francisco Niners, and so it was always fun to get that done too.”

Wilson: ‘Levi Stadium Is Always One of the Toughest Places to Play’

After notching his 100th career victory, Wilson explained that it was notable to get the win in a challenging environment. Wilson labeled Levi’s Stadium as, “one of the toughest places to play” for the Seahawks.

“I said earlier in this week, I love adversity,” Wilson noted in his postgame press conference. “It’s the truth. I don’t mind it. I look forward to it rather than run away from it, and I think our football team does too. And so we still got a lot ahead, we’re able to win this game today, and that’s what we came here to do in a tough environment.

“Levi stadium is always one of the toughest places to play, especially cause [it’s an] NFC West game, the crowd’s good and all that, too. And it was hot out there today, too. So, we were able to really do what we needed to do best, and we were able to find a way to win.”