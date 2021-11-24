Seahawks Could Be a Landing Spot for Former Pro Bowl Running Back

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has continued to emphasize that the team wants to lean on their rushing attack, but injuries have played a role in making this strategy ineffective. With the Texans releasing Phillip Linsday, it would not be a surprise if the Seahawks claimed the former Pro Bowl running back.

The Seahawks RB1 Chris Carson only played four games in 2021 and is slated to have season-ending surgery. Carroll hoped to give Rashaad Penny an opportunity to play a key role in the team’s run game, but he tweaked his hamstring against the Cardinals. Since being a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Penny’s career has been defined by injuries. The running back has notched just 28 carries in seven games over the last two seasons.

We have seen a heavy dose of Alex Collins as the team’s top back, but he has also played through injuries. The combination of Collins, DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer have not provided the Seahawks with the necessary production, especially for a desired run-heavy offense. The Seahawks rank No. 23 in the NFL with 984 total rushing yards.

Lindsay Had Back-to-Back Seasons With More Than 1,000 Rushing Yards With the Broncos

Phillip Lindsay 5️⃣5️⃣ yards to the 🏠 pic.twitter.com/GwzJGI9YN3 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 1, 2020

Lindsay spent the majority of his three seasons with the Broncos as the team’s starter, including two straight years with more than 1,000 rushing yards. His best season came during his Pro Bowl campaign in 2018 when Lindsay had 192 rushes for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns. Lindsay also added 35 receptions for 241 yards and a touchdown.

Things did not go as well with the Texans as Lindsay had just 50 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown in the ten appearances prior to his release. The Seahawks have two options if they want to add Lindsay. Seattle can claim Lindsay off waivers, which they have a high priority on the list given their 3-7 record, and would be responsible for the remainder of his one-year, $2.25 million contract.

The Seahawks could also chance it and hope Lindsay passes through waivers unclaimed. Seattle would have the opportunity to sign Lindsay as a free agent but would also be competing against other teams for his services in this scenario.

The Seahawks Could Get an Up-Close Look at Lindsay as an Option for 2022

Every NFL prospect who is hoping to be drafted next week should watch this piece. Phillip Lindsay is an amazing reminder that it’s not how you get there, it’s what you do with your opportunity that will define you. pic.twitter.com/2o0lMff7UR — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 20, 2019

Seattle’s playoff hopes may be limited, but the Seahawks could get a preview of Lindsay as a potential free agent addition for depth behind Carson for 2022. The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar posted a photo of Pete Carroll smiling in response to the news of Lindsay’s release.

Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith believes the solution to the Seahawks running woes could on their practice squad. If the Seahawks opt not to claim Lindsay, Josh Johnson is a name worth watching.

“Not sure if Phillip Lindsay would be a good fit for the Seahawks or not,” Smith tweeted on November 23. “If they really want to give a running back a shot, I think it’s time to see what Josh Johnson can do. Johnson, who signed as an undrafted rookie out of Louisiana Monroe, is a physical, downhill runner with surprising shiftiness and burst. Impressed during the preseason before being waived and signed to practice squad.

“John Schneider doesn’t want him talked about, but…If Schneider is so concerned about Johnson being plucked by another team, now is the time to elevate him. Put Penny back on injured reserve and move on. Johnson can enter rotation with Collins, Homer, and Dallas.”