Seahawks Playoffs 2021: Opponent, Date & Time

The Seattle Seahawks are in the NFL playoffs but the question is who they will play in their opening game. The good news is the Seahawks can finish no lower than No. 3 but will need help from the Packers and Saints to move up. We will update this page with all the details on the Seahawks’ opening playoff matchup once it is set.

Seattle has an outside chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC but needs a win over San Francisco combined with losses by New Orleans and Green Bay. The most likely scenario is the Seahawks finish as the No. 3 seed where they could face the winner of the Rams-Cardinals Week 17 matchup.

Seattle split the regular-season matchups with both of their NFC West foes. The Cardinals, Rams and Bears were all fighting for the final two NFC Wild Card spots. The Seahawks are expected to be favored against whoever they face in their opening playoff matchup.

The Seahawks Will Likely Have Their First Playoff Game on January 9 or 10

Unless the Seahawks secure the No. 1 seed, they will play their first postseason matchup on either January 9 or 10. Heading into Week 17, the Seahawks had no plans to let up even though they already clinched a playoff berth and the NFC West title. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll emphasized the team needed to head into the postseason with the right mentality which meant playing through Week 17.

“We’re going for it, we would love to have that break for players if we can get it,” Carroll said, per Seahawks.com. “… We’re playing for it, because it’s good for you, it’s good for your body and all that, so we’re going to try to take care of business and get that thing if it’s possible. So we’re going all-out again this week. There’s no other thought than this is a championship opportunity to put ourselves in the best situation going into the playoffs.”

The Seahawks’ outlook has flipped since the start of the season when teams were putting up points at will against Seattle’s defense. Russell Wilson cooked early, but the Seahawks offense has sputtered to close out the season. Meanwhile, it is the Seahawks defense that has been the strength of the team during the stretch run of the regular season.

