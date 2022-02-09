Proposed Trade Sees Seahawks Swap QB’s With AFC Rival

The Seattle Seahawks could face a number of possible trade scenarios this offseason.

As the Seahawks enter one of their most important offseasons in years, the biggest question is simply whether or not Russell Wilson will return. Seattle went through their toughest season of the Wilson era, missing the playoffs for just the second time since he was drafted back in 2012.

Wilson hasn’t publicly demanded a trade, but there have been reports that he’s open to the idea of playing for another team.

While there have been a certain familiar set of teams — the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, for example — mentioned in these possible trade scenarios, one possible squad that may emerge is from the AFC side.

According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, one blockbuster trade that’s within the realm of possibility involves the Cleveland Browns. In this proposed trade scenario, the Browns would acquire Wilson in exchange for Baker Mayfield, 2022 and 2023 first-round draft picks, a 2023 third-round draft pick and a 2024 second-round draft pick.

Seahawks Would Acquire Draft Capital

“The Cleveland Browns want to be where the Bengals are, and we’d love to see Cleveland make a run at its first NFL title since 1964,” says Knox. “Adding a top-tier quarterback like Russell Wilson just might make that happen.

The Browns finished the 2021 season ranked fifth in total defense but only 20th in scoring offense. Poor quarterback play—perhaps a result of the torn labrum Baker Mayfield suffered in Week 2—was a big factor. Cleveland is set to give Mayfield another (healthy) season to prove himself in 2022, but Wilson is a future Hall of Famer and a clear upgrade over what Cleveland had this past season.

Though hampered by a finger injury that briefly landed him on injured reserve, Wilson still made the Pro Bowl (as an alternate) and posted a passer rating of 103.1 this past season. Cleveland passers posted a collective 84.6 rating.

While Wilson isn’t clamoring for a trade, he is reportedly considering his options.

Wilson has a no-trade clause, so this hypothetical deal would only happen if the 33-year-old believes he can win more championships in Cleveland. He would have his hands full with teams like Cincinnati, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC, but we’d love to see Wilson help bring Cleveland to the ranks of the elite.”

How Seahawks Benefit From Trade

The proposed trade sees the Seahawks move on from Wilson, while still acquiring a short-term franchise quarterback who has proven he can led a successful team. It wasn’t too long ago Mayfield led the Browns within a possession of reaching the AFC Championship Game.

With that being said, the most important part of this trade acquisition for the Seahawks would be the draft picks. Seattle is currently missing a first-round draft pick for the 2022 NFL draft due to their previous trade for safety Jamal Adams.

They would also be able to replace that pick with the Browns’ 2022 first-round pick and stack on a 2023 first-round pick in addition to a couple of other valuable draft picks.

With head coach Pete Carroll nearing the age of 71 years old, this would prevent a total rebuild. If anything, Seattle could still manage to remain in playoff contention and build a deeper contender in the near future with their acquired draft capital.

If Wilson really wants to move on to a team with a better chance at winning a Super Bowl in the near future and the Seahawks really believe they would be better off with acquired draft capital and a stopgap quarterback, this trade could make sense for both teams.