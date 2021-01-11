Rams Throw Major Shade at Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams may have lost the NFC West division title to the Seattle Seahawks, but the team got the last laugh with a blowout win to eliminate them from the playoffs. The Rams are not going quietly into the next round as several players are making sure the Seahawks know they took notice of their celebrations after Week 16. Jared Goff took a shot at Seahawks safety Jamal Adams smoking a cigar during his press conference after the Seahawks clinched the division.

“Two weeks ago you saw them smoking cigars and getting all excited about beating us and winning the division and we’re able to come up here and beat them in their own place,” Goff said, per ESPN. “It feels good.”

Goff had room to talk after an impressive performance just a few weeks removed from having a broken thumb which prompted a recent surgery. The Rams quarterback was called into action at less than full strength after John Wolford was knocked out of the game in the first quarter from a hit by Adams.

Robert Woods on the Win Over the Seahawks: ‘Sent Them Boys to Cancun’

Rams receiver Robert Woods took to Instagram after the team advanced to the Divisional Round. Woods had an interesting caption referring to the Seahawks players being able to take a vacation a little earlier than many expected heading into the postseason.

“Sent them boys to Cancun 🌴,” Woods noted.

Los Angeles cornerback Jalen Ramsey also got in on the fun by replying to Woods’ Instagram message. Ramsey referenced the Seahawks’ division championship hats and shirts.

“Right to Cabo wit they hats & shirts lol,” Ramsey replied.

The Seahawks are sure to get the messages and potentially use them as fuel for the 2021 season, but for now, the Rams get to take a victory lap as they are still playing in January while Seattle watches from home.

Pete Carroll on the Wild Card Loss: ‘I Have No Place in My Brain for This Outcome’

*a very normal NFL play* Pete Carroll: I want to challenge that Seahawks staff: Challenge what? Pete Carroll: pic.twitter.com/gunT1bCLc0 — The Ringer (@ringer) January 9, 2021

As the Rams talked trash following the win, Seahawks players and coaches were somber after failing to advance past the first round for the second time in three years. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll described himself as surprised after the loss.

“I told these guys I have no place in my brain for this outcome,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “We were planning on winning and moving on and getting going and playing really good football and doing the stuff we need to do to win. This season has been such an extraordinary year in so many ways and so much around us, and just all that has to do with life. I’m really proud of these guys for hanging tough throughout the whole process of it, being so strict and regimented.”

It will be an interesting offseason as the Seahawks do some soul searching, particularly as to why the offense was slowed down to close out the season. The Rams are making sure to add insults to an early postseason exit as they look to pull off an upset against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

