Rashaad Penny Rejoins Seahawks for Broncos Game

The Seattle Seahawks will suit up at Lumen Field for the first time in 2021 on Aug. 21. The team will host the Denver Broncos in the second preseason game, providing fourth-year running back Rashaad Penny with the opportunity to prove that he is fully healthy and ready to shine.

The former first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft missed considerable practice time and the first preseason game with a lingering thigh injury. He returned to the lineup after the 20-7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, Aug. 14, and began practicing with the offense. Now Penny will suit up against the Broncos and log some snaps as he prepares for his fourth season.

“I just want to see [Penny] play football,” head coach Pete Carroll said ahead of the second preseason game, per the “Bellingham Herald.” “He’s been very explosive when he played. He’s had a lot of big plays when he has opportunities. I just want to see him play good, hard, physical football. And we think the results are going to be really good.”

Penny will have the opportunity to showcase his skills when the Seahawks host the Broncos. The game will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 10 p.m. ET and will be available for NFL Game Pass subscribers.

Penny Will Adjust to a Different Offensive Scheme

With Penny suiting up for the first time in 2021, there will be questions about his workload. Will offensive coordinator Shane Waldron feed him the ball early and often, or will he implement a similar strategy to the first preseason game?

The Seahawks started the game against the Raiders with a surprising approach. The team went with 10 straight passing plays against the Silver and Black, making it to the Raiders 45-yard line. However, the team had to punt after failing to convert on third and 20.

The Seahawks got the ball for the second time in the game and Geno Smith attempted two more passes, completing one for 17 yards, before Waldron called the first rushing play. Alex Collins attempted to rush to the left but lost one yard on the play. Smith attempted one more pass before the Seahawks had to punt for the second time.

The Seahawks only ran 46 plays during a decisive loss and primarily focused on the passing attack. The team attempted 31 passes and only ran 14 times. The only other play was Sean Mannion spiking the ball to stop the clock.

The game against the Broncos could provide the perfect opportunity for Penny to get to work. The visiting team gave up 156 rushing yards to the Vikings during a 33-6 beatdown. Undrafted rookie free agent Asim Rose, in particular, accounted for 100 yards on 25 attempts.

Penny’s Backfield Mate Previously Made a Bold Statement

Considering Penny’s history of injuries at the pro level that limited him to 27 of a possible 48 regular-season games, there will be pressure on the San Diego State product to produce early. Adding in a bold statement from teammate Chris Carson will only increase the level of pressure.

Back in mid-May, Carson met with media members to discuss his return to the Pacific Northwest instead of pursuing a massive deal with another team. The fifth-year running back also took time to proclaim that he and Penny could form one of the best tandems in the entire NFL.

“If we stay healthy, I think we can be one of the top rushing duos in the league,” Carson said, according to the team’s official website. “We both bring different things to the game, different attributes, but we complement each other so well. I just feel like his limit is ridiculous once he starts getting his feet wet in the game. I think it’ll be something special.”

Penny will have to remain healthy in order to help Carson meet these self-inflicted expectations. The first step will be suiting up against the Broncos and making an impact early.

