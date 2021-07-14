Ex-Seahawks Pro Bowler Booked for ‘Burglary Domestic Violence’: Report

Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was booked on burglary domestic violence and denied bail at the King County Correctional Facility, per NBC Sports Northwest’s Joe Fann. Few details are known about the alleged incident, but it is surprising news for one of the Seahawks fan favorites.

“News: King County public records show that Richard Sherman has been booked for ‘Burglary Domestic Violence,'” Fann tweeted. “The ‘INV’ means it’s being investigated as a felony.”

News: King County public records show that Richard Sherman has been booked for “Burglary Domestic Violence.” The “INV” means it’s being investigated as a felony. pic.twitter.com/kz5qZp051S — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) July 14, 2021

The NFL Players Association released a statement about the alleged incident but did not mention Sherman by name.

“We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved,” the NFLPA statement said. “We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us.”

Sherman Is Reportedly Open to a Return to the Seahawks

Sherman remains on the free-agent market and has been linked to a possible return to the Seahawks throughout the offseason. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sherman was open to a return to Seattle. The recent legal news could clearly put a damper on Sherman signing with the Seahawks or any other NFL team.

“I’m told that this is not off the table, that Sherman is still open to returning to the Legion of Boom, or what remains of it,” Fowler noted on SportsCenter, via Bleacher Report. “He makes a home on the West Coast, still has a home in Seattle, most people think he’d like to still play on the West Coast and Seattle needs cornerback help. Nothing’s working right now, but maybe closer to training camp something could shake out. Seattle needs to figure out the [Jamal] Adams money allocation before they take resources elsewhere, because a guy like Sherman, he’s not going to take the minimum. This is a high-caliber player that would need a decent contract.”

Sherman & His Wife Ashley Moss Got Married in 2018

Sherman and his wife Ashley Moss were married on March 28, 2018 in the Dominican Republic in front of several of his former Seahawks teammates, per USA Today. Moss even assisted Sherman when he was negotiating his contract with the 49ers which ultimately helped him land a $1 million bonus.

“[The 49ers] wanted some security and we wanted some security,” Sherman detailed the negotiation to NBC Sports in December 2019. “And they were like ‘If you’re the player that we know you are then it’ll work out. The incentives will come into play and you’ll make the money you deserve to make.’ But I said ‘If I do that I still won’t have any security for the next year.’ And my wife was like ‘Well, why don’t you just make the Pro Bowl and the things that trigger him to get those incentives, guaranteeing his next year’s deal? Because if he’s making the Pro Bowl or he’s making All-Pro, it means he’s playing like the player you guys thought he was, and it should work out perfectly.'”