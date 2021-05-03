Seahawks Break Silence on Potential Richard Sherman Reunion

Richard Sherman may have joined the team’s rival, but the lockdown corner will always be associated with the Seattle Seahawks. Sherman is a free agent and continues to be linked to a potential reunion with the Seahawks.

After the draft, the Seahawks made their first public comments about the possibility of the team signing Sherman this offseason. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed he has been in contact with Sherman.

“We’re always open,” Carroll noted in the team’s post-draft press conference, per Seahawks.com. “I’ve talked to Sherm quite a few times over the offseason. We have stayed in contact. He’s out there and I know he’s thinking about it. He’s looking for an opportunity. I saw where he said there’s three or four teams that he’s considering. We’ll see what happens but he’s been a great player and he’s still got some ball left in him I’m sure. At this point, we’re going to clear through this day and figure out what happens with the [rookies] coming up and we’ll see where it sits later on.

The latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Seahawks Newsletter!

Sherman Is Considering the Seahawks, Saints, 49ers & Raiders

During an interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, Sherman listed the 49ers, Raiders, Saints and Seahawks as the teams he has had free-agent conversations with heading into the draft. Sherman admitted he is hoping his phone rings a little more after the draft. Despite being in talks with Sherman, the Seahawks indicated there is no deal in sight.

“I’m just going along with the conversation right now,” Carroll added. “That’s not one of our thoughts right now that we’re going out and getting another guy at this spot. But we’re going to keep looking. We’re not going to stop looking. We’re going to compete. In that sense, I leave everything open and that’s just one of them. Go ahead and do whatever you want with it, but that’s where it is.”

Sherman played in just five games last season for the Niners as he battled injuries. The corner had a solid 2019 with three interceptions, 11 pass deflections and 61 tackles in 15 starts during the Niners’ run to a Super Bowl appearance.

Schneider on Sherman: ‘He’s Always Going to be a Seahawk’

Seahawks general manager John Schneider emphasized the team is leaving the door open for Sherman to join the organization after he retires. Sherman has indicated he wants to play at least two more seasons.

“I think Pete said this publicly and we both feel this way, we’ll both be supporting Sherm in some form or fashion,” Schneider explained, per Seahawks.com. “He’s always going to be a Seahawk.”

Both Carroll and Schneider indicated that the reported tension with Sherman has been overblown. Carroll noted he remained in contact with Sherman even before free agency.

“We have stayed in touch for a long time,” Carroll explained. “I don’t think that should surprise you because just think about all of the guys that have left here that have done so much for this program and in our area and all of that, and whether they’re still playing or they’re not playing, we’ve maintained really significant relationships. And Sherm’s one of them.”