Richard Sherman Sets Visit With Super Bowl Contender

The Seattle Seahawks need some help in the secondary, but they may not be able to land a top target. Richard Sherman has set a visit with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers amid interest from multiple NFL teams.

According to insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Sherman will arrive in Tampa Bay for his first visit of the 2021 season. Reporter Greg Auman added that the three-time All-Pro will arrive around 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 28. He will visit the team facility on Wednesday, Sept. 29, and watch a practice before making any decisions.

If the visit goes well, Sherman will use a new platform to provide the update to his fans. He announced on Sept. 28 that he is about to launch the “Richard Sherman Podcast.” The former Super Bowl champ said that this podcast will be the place to get “real-time updates” about his career and life, specifically mentioning his impending decision to join a team.

The Seahawks Were Among the ‘Top Teams’ Interested in Sherman

Prior to the news that Sherman was set to visit the Buccaneers, a report indicated that the Seahawks would be in contention for his services. NFL insider Dov Kleiman tweeted that there were multiple teams pursuing Sherman, including the 1-2 Seahawks.

“Can confirm that the top teams interested in signing 5-time All Pro Richard Sherman are the Bucs, Seahawks and 49ers,” Kleiman tweeted. “A key member on the Bucs was the first to reach to Richard about possibly joining TB. Sherman is attending therapy, his mind is right, and he’s getting ready.”

The insider continued and reported that the Panthers had reached out to Sherman after losing first-round pick Jaycee Horn for two to three months. The rookie broke multiple bones in his foot during a victory over the Texans on Sept. 23 and landed on Injured Reserve.

Despite Kleiman reporting that the Seahawks had some interest in Sherman, another man close to the team countered and said that the former fifth-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft will not come to the rescue. The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar tweeted that his understanding is that the Seahawks will not have a reunion with Sherman. He added that the front office is not having discussions about bringing the cornerback back into the fold.

The Seahawks Will Examine Other Options in the Secondary

What’s keeping Sidney Jones from playing at cornerback? “Not much,” Pete Carroll said. “We’ll be looking at everything.” pic.twitter.com/ETX0uOlUkJ — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 26, 2021

If Sherman signs with the Buccaneers as expected, the Seahawks will have to examine other options at cornerback. The current starters have struggled during the first three weeks of the season, giving up big plays to Julio Jones, Adam Thielen, and Julio Jones among others.

According to Pro Football Focus, DJ Reed sits in a tie for 28th-place in the NFL with 10 receptions allowed. He has a 61.4 grade in coverage. Fellow starter Tre Flowers has a coverage grade of 54.1 after giving up 14 receptions through three weeks.

For comparison, newly acquired cornerback Sidney Jones posted a 71.3 coverage grade during his 2020 campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has not had an opportunity to contribute yet, but head coach Pete Carroll told NFL reporter Gregg Bell after a loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 26 that there was “not much” keeping him from playing.

This post-game statement does not guarantee that Jones will take a starting role from the Flowers or Reed against the 49ers in Week 4 or any other week. However, the Seahawks will have to examine this option, especially if Sherman lands with the Buccaneers.

