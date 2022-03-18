2-Time Pro Bowler Among Seahawks’ Surprising Roster Cuts: Report

Changes continue to come in the Pacific Northwest as the Seattle Seahawks are releasing two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Carlos Dunlap just a year after signing the defender to a new deal, per The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta reported that the Seahawks are also expected to cut defensive end Kerry Hyder.

“Hearing along with Carlos Dunlap the Seahawks are also expected to release Kerry Hyder,” Condotta tweeted.

Howe noted that Dunlap will have a post-June release designation. Both pass rushers were signed last offseason as Hyder was brought over from the 49ers, while Dunlap re-signed with Seattle after a mid-season trade from the Bengals. The moves signal the Seahawks changing to a more 3-4 heavy scheme under new defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt.

“Both moves being made as Seahawks are more fully committing to a 3-4 scheme,” Condotta added.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

Carroll on Seahawks defense: ‘We’ve Been a Little Bit Arrogant’

Not only did the Seahawks overhaul the defensive coaching staff, but the roster moves indicate Seattle is serious about the unit looking remarkably different in 2022. The release of Dunlap and Hyder comes after the Seahawks signed former Chargers pass rusher Uchenna Nwosu as free agency began. During the NFL Combine, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted the team had been “a little bit arrogant” with the lack of changes to their defensive scheme in recent years.

“We’ve been a little bit arrogant over the years [with] the way we play defense because we’ve been able to do it and go ahead and play what we want to play,” Carroll noted during a March 2 press conference. “It’s not that time right now. It’s time to keep moving and keep growing, and we’ve played the running game so well. I mean, like 3.8 [yards] a carry for the season. That’s pretty darn good in this league, and maybe that’s not the only thing we need to do well.”

After a slow start to the season, Dunlap came on strong to close out 2021. The pass rusher notched 8.5 sacked, 35 tackles, 14 quarterback hits and seven pass deflections in his 17 appearances. Hyder was underwhelming during his short stint in Seattle posting 33 tackles, 11 quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks in 15 games for the Seahawks in 2021.

The Seahawks Have Been Linked to Trade Talks for Mayfield & Ryan

While the Seahawks continue to make changes on defense, all eyes are on what Seattle will do at quarterback after trading Russell Wilson. The Seahawks spoke glowingly about newly acquired Drew Lock, but the team has also been linked to trade talks for a veteran quarterback. Matt Ryan and Baker Mayfield are just two quarterbacks who have been connected to Seattle.

“I’m told the Seahawks would ‘prefer to add an experienced veteran starting quarterback,'” CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson tweeted on March 18. “Inquiry* calls have gone out to the Falcons about Matt Ryan, Cleveland on Baker Mayfield and others, per league source.”

The Browns acquiring Deshaun Watson makes a Mayfield deal extremely likely. It remains to be seen how aggressively the Seahawks are pursuing either Ryan or Mayfield.