Seahawks Cut Quarterback, Sign Tight End After Loss to Packers

A corresponding move by the Seattle Seahawks was likely after Russell Wilson was activated from the Injured Reserve list. After the team’s loss to the Packers, the Seahawks revealed they released quarterback Jake Luton who was on the team’s practice squad for Week 10.

The Seahawks also re-signed tight end Tyler Mabry days after releasing him to create room on the active roster for Wilson and Dee Eskridge. The former Oregon State tight end signed to the Seahawks practice squad.

Luton became the odd man out after the Seahawks claimed former Colts quarterback Jacob Eason off waivers in October. The former Washington Huskies standout admitted it was “crazy” that he was able to return close to home.

“I mean, it’s crazy, it’s just that’s kind of how all this stuff works out,” Eason noted during an October 22 press conference. Obviously being from here, it’s pretty cool, pretty unique. So I’m excited for this opportunity.

I’m super fortunate and thankful [to] Coach Carroll and his staff for letting me have this opportunity to go out and continue to grow, and develop and learn from another tremendous QB in that room and there’s three good quarterbacks in that room. So, I’m just excited for this new opportunity and ready to dive in and hit it running.”

Luton’s Release Indicates the Seahawks Are Confident in Wilson’s Health

Luton’s release shows the Seahawks are moving ahead with confidence in Wilson’s health. Despite being shutout against the Packers, both Wilson and Pete Carroll emphasized that the offensive problems were not tied to Wilson’s injury.

“I know you’re wondering, was he [Wilson] ready and all that kind of stuff,” Carroll explained during his November 14 postgame press conference. “He was ready to play and there’s no other information leading into this that could tell us any different. He was pumped, got after it and all that and they did a nice job tonight. They’re a good defense. We couldn’t get enough going on to make the points we needed. They couldn’t either until they did.

“So, it’s a big opportunity that we missed out on. It’s disappointing, this was a real shot, and we could feel it and we knew it. And unfortunately, we couldn’t get the right plays made at the right time to get it done.”

Wilson echoed the reality that his play was not tied to his finger. Heading into the Week 10 matchup with the Packers, Wilson noted that he was close to 100% healthy.

“I don’t second guess anything,” Wilson said during his postgame media session. “I have 100% confidence in [the decision] and our team and what we can do and what I can do and what we’re going to do and that’s really my mindset.”

Carroll on Luton: ‘He’s Got a Real Good Arm’

The return of Wilson means Geno Smith will go back to being the team’s backup quarterback. Luton temporarily served as the Seahawks backup during Wilson’s absence.

It will be worth watching to see if the Seahawks can develop Eason into a potential backup for Wilson in 2022. Carroll explained why the team was bullish enough on Luton to add him to the roster.

“Well Jakey’s been in the system, this is his deal, he’s been working to get ready for this opportunity,” Carroll explained during his October 13 press conference. “He has not had a lot of work. He’s had to do it kind of on the back burner, but I’ve gone back and looked at his games and all the snaps that he’s had and all the throws that he’s made just to double check.

“We’ve done that before to see where he is and he’s capable of making a lot of plays, and so we got to keep it really clean for him and make sure that we don’t burden him if he gets a chance to play and give him an opportunity to do what he does. He’s got a real good arm, real strong hose and good release and he’s got good accuracy to him and all that, and so it’ll be a little bit of an experience as we start it up because he hasn’t had a lot of turns. But he’s obviously getting more in practice right now.”