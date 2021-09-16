Seahawks New Signings Include Former USC & Stanford Receivers

The Seattle Seahawks added a bit of depth on offense by signing three players to the team’s practice squad. Seattle added former USC receiver De’Quan Hampton after hosting the playmaker for a visit earlier in the week. Additionally, the Seahawks signed former Stanford wideout Connor Wedington and ex-Iowa State basketball player Michael Jacobson, who the team is considering a tight end.

Hampton represents a big target at 6’3″, 249 pounds, and also has some flexibility to play tight end. After going undrafted coming out of USC in 2017, Hampton has had stints with the Lions, Saints and Buccaneers. Hampton also played in both the Alliance of American Football and XFL before the leagues folded.

Wedington is a familiar face as the receiver spent the preseason with the Seahawks after going undrafted out of Stanford. Jacobson also had a brief stint with the Seahawks in training camp before being released shortly after signing with the team in August. He is one of several former basketball players the Seahawks have signed in recent months as the team attempts to convert them to play tight end. Jacobson played in the Ukrainian Basketball SuperLeague for Kyiv-Basket last year.

Hampton’s Scouting Report: ‘Good Route Running Skills & Large Catch Radius’





Seattle Seahawks Sign WR De'Quan Hampton To Practice Squad | Highlights

Hampton turned heads at the HUB Football CAMP in May where he was classified as a tight end. The NFL Draft Bible provided a scouting report on Hampton’s performance where they labeled him the top tight end prospect at the workout while praising his “good route running skills and large catch radius.”

“A sure-handed receiving TE that showed good route running skills and large catch radius to extend outside his frame to secure passes,” the report noted. “Showed good initial burst off the LOS [line of scrimmage] through the entire workout. Was definitely in shape, saw him compete each rep during the combine and wasn’t winded once. Had good bend and reaction to balls thrown outside his frame, behind him, low, or ones he had to climb the ladder to go pluck. He had natural eyes to track the ball. Showed good burst out of breaks to separate from one-on-one coverage.

“He has natural hands catcher traits reaching to secure the catch in front of him not at his body. Right arm ball carrier that didn’t like using his left arm. Good concentration to secure ball in contested catch situations. The top TE prospect at the workout in my opinion, with his natural hands, adjustability, catch radius and he would fit any NFL offensive scheme, would make a big target in the CFL in the slot.”

Hampton Played Behind Notable Receivers at USC Including Smith-Schuster





USC Signing Day 2015 – WR De'Quan Hampton

Hampton had limited touches while at USC posting 22 receptions for 238 yards and two touchdowns in his two seasons with the Trojans. He played behind a number of other talented receivers including now-Steelers playmaker JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“Spending much of 2020 playing for the XFL’s Los Angeles Wild Cats, Hampton recorded six receptions for 26 yards and a touchdown while being listed as a wide receiver for the Wildcats,” The NFL Draft Bible detailed. “Prior to the XFL being shut down, he was performing well. In two seasons (2015-16) at USC, he played in 25 games and caught 22 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. While at USC, he played behind receivers such as Juju Smith-Schuster, Deontay Burnett, Steven Mitchell, and Darreus Rodgers. Hampton suffered a quad injury at USC’s pro day and thus couldn’t perform for scouts in attendance. Hampton got picked up by the Detroit Lions shortly thereafter and was released following training camp. Taking the summer to get healthy, he would eventually land with the New Orleans Saints.”

Wedington Is a Local Product Who Grew up Attending Seahawks Training Camp





Play



Seattle Seahawks Sign Undrafted Free Agent WR/KR Connor Wedington | Highlights

Wedington is particularly intriguing given his connection to the Seahawks. The wideout is a local product who grew up attending Seahawks training camp practices. After going undrafted, Wedington admitted he turned down more lucrative offers elsewhere to sign with the Seahawks.

Like most undrafted free agents, Wedington faced an uphill battle to make the final roster but is hoping he can stick in his second go-around. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke glowingly about Wedington during rookie minicamp.

“Connor was a guy I was really excited about as we got into the free agency thing, because of his background being from the area and all of that,” Carroll said in May, per Seahawks.com. “He’s a versatile athlete—I think he went to Stanford as a running back, then went to receiver and was going to go back, he had that flexibility. He’s built well, strong kid, really bright kid. He was really excited to have the chance to play here and play in front of people that he knows and the team that he loves and all of that. So I was excited to help make that happen. So we look forward to it you know to the versatility he brings. He looks like a good strong kid, did a nice out here in the first couple of days.”