Seahawks Sign Former Starting Linebacker & Add Ex-Rams Player

The Seattle Seahawks are reuniting with Mychal Kendricks as the team re-signed the linebacker to their practice squad. The move comes after the Seahawks had brought Kendricks in for a visit a few weeks ago without initially reaching a deal.

Kendricks started 14 games last season for the Seahawks, and it will be worth watching to see how quickly he can jump up to the active roster. The linebacker notched 71 tackles and three sacks in 14 starts with the Seahawks last season.

The Seahawks also revealed they signed veteran linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong to the practice squad who most recently played for the Rams and Cowboys last season. Armstrong is playing in his eighth NFL season and also had stints with the Raiders, 49ers, Giants and Browns. His best statistical season came in 2017 notching 64 tackles and a sack while playing for the Giants and 49ers.

The Seahawks Promoted Safety Damarious Randall to the Active Roster

Seattle made additional roster moves giving safety Damarious Randall a roster spot, promoting him from the practice squad. The team also placed safety Lano Hill on injured reserve which opened up a spot on the active roster for Randall. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll sounded optimistic that Randall will be able to continue to contribute as the safety has already played in the team’s last two games.

“I hope we’ll get to see more of Randall going forward,” Carroll said, per Seahawks.com. “He’s a good ballplayer and he’s been around us now enough as he’s starting to dig in. So I’m excited about what he can add.”

Carroll on Kendricks: ‘We’re Going to Take It Slow’

After the signing was announced, Carroll praised Kendricks noting the team was adding a “really good ballplayer.” Carroll also added the team plans to ease Kendricks back onto the field as he spent the offseason recovering from an injury. The move indicates Cody Barton could see his snaps decreased depending on how quickly Kendricks can contribute.

“Mychal is a really good ballplayer and we thought he did great stuff for us in the past,” Carroll noted, via Seahawks.com. “He had a huge injury and has done a marvelous job of returning. Right now this is the first day that he’s practiced since he got hurt, so we’re going to take it slow and make sure that Mike gets enough time to get going again, then we’ll see where he fits in. He’s versatile. He’s going to start at his best spot at (weakside linebacker) and get in there and see how he does there. …Really thrilled that Mike will take this time to get himself in football shape. He’s a well-conditioned kid and he’s strong as hell, so it’s none of that stuff, he just needs to get ready football wise. So I’m really happy that he’s here. I really like Mike and I’m glad that he’s with us.”

