Seahawks Bring Back Fan Favorite & Add Linebacker

The release of Damon “Snacks” Harrison opened up a roster spot for the Seattle Seahawks and the team is bringing back tight end Luke Willson. The Seahawks released Willson on November 3 after the team activated rookie Colby Parkinson, and the tight end later signed with the Ravens.

He will rejoin the team’s practice squad in his return to Seattle. The Seahawks also re-signed linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong after releasing him in December. Armstrong has appeared in two games this season including most recently against the Jets in Week 14.

Willson played in three games for Baltimore notching one reception for 12 yards before being released by the Ravens on December 21. The tight end became more expendable in Baltimore after Mark Andrews was activated from the COVID-19 list. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll indicated that the team wanted to bring Willson back prior to the tight end signing with Baltimore.

“I would love to see Luke back,” Carroll said, via Seahawks.com. “I love him on our team.”

Willson began last year’s training camp with the Raiders before being cut and was signed early in the season by the Seahawks. Seattle re-signed Willson last offseason and now rejoins the Seahawks after a nearly two-month period after his release.

Willson on the Seahawks: ‘It’s Kind of a Family Here’

After re-signing with the team in 2019, Willson discussed what it meant to return to Seattle. The tight end described the Seahawks as a “family” adding there is “a general sense of guys caring for one another.”

“It’s kind of a family here,” Willson noted in September 2019, per NBC Sports Northwest. “That’s not how my experience has been everywhere else. Going in here today, and just the general energy of the team and the guys, it’s probably one of the main reasons why; when I was here – and I know they’re still doing this- we just seem to be able to win games late because there’s just a general sense of guys caring for one another.”

At the time, the Seahawks were competing with other teams to sign Willson. Carroll also expressed excitement about the ability to get Willson back with the team after the Seahawks had traded Nick Vannett.

“With the change that happened, how fortunate could we be to get a guy that we love and knows our program,” Carroll said in 2019, via NBC Sports Northwest. “Just a lifeblood, energy guy in the program as well and a really good ball player. We made a switch. We got a chance to get Luke back in it. We’re fortunate there.”

The Seahawks Have Depth at Tight End Heading into the Playoffs

Willson adds to a deep tight end group heading towards the postseason. Greg Olsen returned to the field in Week 16 making a speedy recovery from a foot injury. Seattle also has Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister giving the Seahawks a number of options in the playoffs.

“Greg Olson is returning this week,” Carroll said prior to Week 16, via Seahawks.com. “He had a really good week last week, so he’ll be back and ready to go, so if he makes it through the week and all that, we’ll have a guy to add to it, so we’ve been really excited about whatever Greg contributes.”

