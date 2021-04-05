Seahawks Showing Interest in Rivals’ Speedy Ex-Olympic Receiver: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are in the market for a third wide receiver to compliment DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. According to Bleacher Report, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently detailed the Seahawks’ search on SportsCenter and noted Seattle could pry Marquise Goodwin away from the 49ers.

“Now I’m told they’re looking around for potential No. 3 receiver help behind D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, who just signed a massive extension,” Fowler said, per Bleacher Report. “One name to watch is Marquise Goodwin. The speedster, he’s got that world-class speed. He is now a free agent. I’m told they’ve at least put a feeler out in that area.”

The Seahawks lost the team’s third wideout David Moore to the Panthers in free agency. Based on the current roster, Freddie Swain would be the favorite to be the Seahawks’ WR3 but all indications are Seattle wants more competition at the position. Goodwin signed with the Eagles last offseason but later opted out due to COVID-19 concerns.

The latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Seahawks Newsletter!

Goodwin Ran a 4.27 40 Yard Dash & Competed in the 2012 Olympics

🔥🔥🏈 Marquise Goodwin shows off his Olympic speed on Richard Sherman pic.twitter.com/2e7SrqZu4N — Fanatics View (@fanaticsview) August 2, 2018

With Goodwin, a team will get a blazing fast former Olympic track and field star. Goodwin ran a 4.27 second 40-yard dash time at the 2013 NFL Scouting Combine. While he was a standout receiver at the University of Texas, Goodwin also competed in the 2012 Olympics finishing 10th in the long jump.

Goodwin last played in 2019 when he notched 12 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown in his 11 appearances including nine starts for the 49ers. The receiver’s best season came in 2017 when he snagged 56 catches for 962 yards and two touchdowns for the Niners.

Goodwin would give the Seahawks a speedy slot receiver to pair with Lockett and Metcalf. Back in 2017, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan praised Goodwin for his desire to play football hours after his son was heartbreakingly delivered stillborn.

“I know Marquise was hurting bad, real bad, and he will for a while and I know his wife will, too,” Shanahan noted at the time, per ESPN. “I don’t know how sure he was right away. I think he was up alone throughout the night and then he got here. … By the time I was able to talk to Marquise he was hurting but he was adamant he wanted to play, and that’s something as a coach you respect. You don’t want someone just to tell that to you because that’s what you want to hear as a coach. You want someone to tell it to you because they mean it. And you could tell ‘Quise meant it.”



The Seahawks Explored Signing Sammy Watkins & Willie Snead

Marquise Goodwin has GAS! I think the biggest difference between Goodwin and Tyreek Hill is Hills stop and start is ridiculous. On another level. But straight line speed.. Goodwin is a monster.. look at when he hits the 30 and lifts those knees lol wild pic.twitter.com/yunPAL694o — Crocky (@eric_crocker) June 30, 2019

Fowler also reported the Seahawks showed an interest in veteran receivers Sammy Watkins and Willie Snead in free agency. Watkins moved on from Kansas City to Baltimore, and Snead left the Ravens for Los Vegas. The Seahawks’ goal this offseason is to continue to build around Russell Wilson who expressed frustration earlier this year.

“I’m told they’re still building around Russell Wilson here,” Fowler explained, via Bleacher Report. “They’re still trying to find him capable pieces to try to bridge some of that frustration he had with building a contender. They got guard Gabe Jackson, they got tight end Gerald Everrett.”