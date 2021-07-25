Former Heisman Finalist WR Turns Down Seahawks for NFC Foe: Report

The Seattle Seahawks were scheduled to meet with former Jaguars starting wide receiver Dede Westbrook, but the wideout will not be making a trip to the Pacific Northwest. Westbrook also had a visit with the Vikings on the eve of his originally scheduled July 25 meeting with the Seahawks. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Westbrook will not be leaving Minnesota as the receiver has agreed to terms with the Vikings.

“I’m told free agent WR Dede Westbrook is planning to sign a 1-year deal with the Vikings on Sunday, per source,” Anderson tweeted.

Anderson reported on July 23 that Westbrook had a visit scheduled with the Seahawks, but the receiver reached a deal with the Vikings just a day later. Westbrook was a finalist for the 2016 Heisman Trophy after posting 80 receptions for 1,524 yards and 17 touchdowns at Oklahoma. The Jaguars selected Westbrook in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Westbrook Played in Just 2 Games for the Jaguars Last Season

Westbrook’s best season with the Jaguars came in 2018 when the receiver had 66 receptions for 717 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games, including nine starts. The wideout played in just two games in 2020 as Westbrook was sidelined with a torn ACL injury for much of the season.

As Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith noted, the Vikings likely had the edge over the Seahawks as it reunites Westbrook with his former coach Keenan McCardell. The Seahawks already have a loaded receivers group that includes DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and rookie D’Wayne Eskridge.

“Won’t be heading to Seattle after all,” Smith said on Twitter. Seemed like a good chance this would happen given relationship with Vikings receiver coach Keenan McCardell.”

Russell Wilson Described New O.C. Shane Waldron’s Offense as ‘Super Complex’

The Seahawks may have missed out on Westbrook but there is still plenty of intrigue heading into training camp. All eyes will be on the offense as the team parted ways with Brian Schottenheimer this offseason and hired former Rams assistant Shane Waldron to be the new coordinator. Russell Wilson described Waldron’s offense as “super complex.”

“I think that we have a lot of great things about it,” Wilson noted, per Seahawks.com. “We’re going to be able to mix a lot of personnels, a lot of different people around, using the whole field. I think we’re going to be able to do everything that we want to. I think that the thing about Shane is he’s got a great understanding of the game, and for us to be together, it’s going be super exciting.”

Westbrook’s visit may have been canceled but indicates the Seahawks are still open to improving the roster as the season approaches. Seahawks general manager John Schneider has been known to make a few last-minute moves before the season kicks off, including trading for Jamal Adams and Jadeveon Clowney in recent years.

Not only do the Seahawks have a revamped offense, but Wilson has a new weapon in Eskridge. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll emphasized the receiver looked good in his first NFL reps this offseason.

“He’s a good strong kid, he’s built well,” Carroll said after the first rookie minicamp practice in May, per USA Today. “He catches the ball with strength and power, you can see him getting out of his transitions well after catching it, turning and running and all that, so it’s a really good first day.”