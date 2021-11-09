Seahawks Are a Possible Landing Spot for Key Eagles RB, Says Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks thought they solidified the running back position last offseason by signing Chris Carson to a new two-year, $10.4 million contract. Carson has dealt with a neck injury throughout the 2021 season prompting questions about his long-term viability moving forward.

Looking ahead to the offseason, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox labels the Seahawks as a viable landing spot for Eagles running back Brandon Scott. Knox cited the Seahawks as the best fit for Scott but his availability will be a bit complicated as a restricted free agent.

“Running back Boston Scott will be a restricted free agent in the offseason, and he should be hoping for another team to sign him to an offer sheet,” Knox detailed. “Scott has been a valuable dual-threat back for the Philadelphia Eagles—in 2020, he had 586 yards from scrimmage, 25 receptions and two touchdowns—but he’s stuck as a role player when starter Miles Sanders is healthy.

“…The Seattle Seahawks would be a terrific landing spot for Scott, who could be a primary complement to oft-injured starter Chris Carson. Carson has played just 16 games since the start of last season. Meanwhile, 2018 first-round pick Rashaad Penny has failed to live up to his draft status and is set to depart in free agency next spring after Seattle declined his fifth-year option.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

The Seahawks Declined Penny’s Fifth-Year Option

Rashaad Penny is going to Seattle! #SeahawksDraft pic.twitter.com/8Uh70rovxQ — San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) April 27, 2018

The Seahawks like to have multiple options at running back, and their depth at the position has been tested this season. Seattle declined to pickup Rashaad Penny’s fifth-year option over the summer making him a free agent after the season ends. Even if Penny somehow has a monster second half of the season, it is safe to say his tenure with the Seahawks has not lived up to being selected with the No. 27 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Scott could be a nice change-of-pace back for the Seahawks to compliment Carson or whoever ends up being the team’s RB1 in 2022. He is behind the Eagles top running back Miles Sanders on the depth chart and also has competition with rookie Kenneth Gainwell. Scott has filled in admirably when called upon when Sanders has been sidelined, especially given his ability to be a viable receiver. Scott had 80 carries for 374 yards and a touchdown while adding 25 receptions for 212 yards and a receiving TD in 2020.

Carroll on Running Game: ‘I Don’t Feel Like We Found the Rhythm at All’

Throughout the offseason, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll emphasized that the Seahawks want to lean on their running game. Injuries have played a large part in the Seahawks failing to accomplish this goal to start the season. Heading into the team’s bye week, Carroll admitted the Seahawks have not “found the rhythm at all” with their rushing attack.

“I don’t feel like we found the rhythm at all,” Carroll noted during a November 1 press conference. “I don’t feel like we found it, and we’ve been spotty. Alex [Collins] has done a nice job. I really think we watched Alex the last two weeks making it through the game, and he had a groin issue that I don’t think he was at top-speed.

“…I like what we’re doing in [the] run game, scheme wise, but we have to find the consistency. And what it really shows up to me as, at the end of the game, we didn’t run the ball well in the fourth quarter. And that’s when you really want to hammer the football. When you’re running the ball well, the fourth quarter is the time when you put games away, eat up clock and you kind of send the message that you got your act together. And I don’t feel like we’ve done that yet.”

Whether it is Scott or another player, we can expect the Seahawks to add depth at running back this offseason. The Seahawks will also be keeping a close eye on Carson’s health as the team looks to turn around their season.