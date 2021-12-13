Seahawks Could Land 2-Time Pro Bowler, Says Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks are likely headed towards a busy offseason and fans are hoping the team will open up their wallet to once again have a Super Bowl contending roster for 2022. Pro Football Focus sees the Seahawks as a potential landing spot for two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Casey Hayward. After four seasons as a standout corner with the Chargers, Hayward joined the Raiders last offseason.

“Hayward has operated in the heaviest Cover 3 defense in the league under Gus Bradley since 2017,” PFF detailed on December 6. “It makes sense for Hayward to remain in a similar defensive environment in 2021, whether that’s Las Vegas again or another Cover 3-heavy scheme like Seattle or Pittsburgh.”

PFF Projects Hayward to Land a 1-Year, $6.5 Million Deal

The Seahawks could get a bit of a discount on Hayward as the corner has yet to record an interception for the Raiders heading into Week 15. Pro Football Focus projects Hayward will land a one-year, $6.5 million fully-guaranteed contract in free agency.

It would be a reasonable prove-it deal for the Seahawks at a position where they could use improvement. What would Hayward bring to the table for the Seahawks? PFF cited “instincts in zone” along with Hayward’s “click and close” ability as the veteran corner’s key strengths.

“Casey Hayward Jr. was a cap casualty of the Los Angeles Chargers last offseason after earning the lowest grade of his career by a wide margin — 59.5 overall after zero prior grades below 70.0,” Pro Football Focus noted. “Not much of a market developed for the 32-year-old, and he eventually signed a one-year, $2.5 million flier with the Raiders and former Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

“All Hayward Jr. has done this year is regain his form with a 72.8 coverage grade through Week 12. He thrives playing zone coverage in a predominantly Cover 3 system, but there are a lot of defenses running such a scheme, so he should be playing his way into a better deal for next year.”

Seahawks Could be ‘Big Spenders’ in Free Agency, Says Analyst

The Seahawks are projected to be one of the NFL teams with the most cap space. According to Spotrac, the Seahawks are projected to have the eighth most cap space at $53 million to use this offseason.

The Seahawks have been notoriously thrifty in free agency, while making bigger splashes via trades under general manager John Schneider. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox labeled the Seahawks as one of the teams he expects to be “big spenders” in free agency.

“The Seattle Seahawks are projected to have $53.9 million in cap space, and they may have to use a good chunk of that if they’re going to keep quarterback Russell Wilson happy,” Knox detailed. “Wilson has been unhappy with the direction of the team and listed a number of teams to which he would accept a trade in the offseason, per multiple reports.

“…With left tackle Duane Brown slated to hit the open market, it would be wise for Seattle to dedicate itself to rebuilding the offensive line. Targeting players like Jason Kelce, guard Brandon Scherff and re-signing or replacing Brown should be at the top of Seattle’s to-do list.

“The Seahawks should also look to retool a defense that ranks 22nd against the run and 32nd against the pass—they have a decision to make on Pro Bowl safety and impending free agent Quandre Diggs—so that Wilson doesn’t feel as if he’s constantly asked to carry the team. And Wilson isn’t the only one who would like to see some changes. …Expect Seattle to be very active when the market opens in March.”