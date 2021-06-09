Seahawks a Possible Landing Spot for 8x Pro Bowler, Says Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks have a history of making a splashy move around the start of training camp, and some are speculating the team still has one more major signing coming. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins is about to start his free-agent visits, and the Seahawks make a lot of sense given the departure of Jarran Reed.

“Checking in on a top free agent: Ex-Bengals All-Pro and Pro Bowl DT Geno Atkins has a checkup with Cowboys team doctor Dan Cooper in a few weeks and is expected to be cleared from a torn rotator cuff by July 1, source said,” Rapoport tweeted. “Multiple teams remain interested. He’ll be deliberate.”

Rapoport was quick to point out Atkins is not formally visiting the Cowboys but one of the team doctors performed his surgery. It will be a typical follow-up medical visit to ensure his shoulder is on the road to recovery. Atkins only played in eight games last season for the Bengals but has a history of being remarkably durable. The standout defensive tackle played in all 16 games for six straight seasons prior to last year’s shoulder injury.

The Seahawks Have an Estimated $7.2 Million in Salary Cap Space Remaining

According to OverTheCap.com, the Seahawks still have $7.2 million in cap space remaining. Seattle has a philosophy of not being big spenders as free agency begins, preferring to save some money in case a key player becomes available later in the offseason. Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith sees the Seahawks having an interest in Atkins.

“Seahawks may be worth monitoring here,” Smith noted on Twitter referencing Rapoport’s report on Atkins.

The Seahawks Could Look to Reunite Dunlap & Atkins

Signing Atkins would reunite the star lineman with his former Bengals teammate Carlos Dunlap who has thrived since arriving in the Pacific Northwest via a mid-season trade in 2020. Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski listed the Seahawks as one of the best landing spots for Atkins.

“The Seahawks didn’t have many assets to upgrade their defensive front this offseason,” Sobleski explained. “The reigning NFC West champs signed Aldon Smith and Al Woods but to minimal deals. Atkins would have to agree to a similar salary structure unless the Seahawks get creative with their salary-cap accounting. But Atkins would immediately walk in as the team’s best 3-technique, even at an advanced age. A defensive line rotation that features him, Poona Ford, L.J. Collier, Kerry Hyder Jr., Benson Mayowa, Smith and Dunlap, as well as contributions from Woods, Bryan Mone and Darrell Taylor, should give the Seahawks plenty of depth.”

The price would need to be right for the Seahawks to pursue Atkins, but the team has a bit of wiggle room remaining to add some interior defensive line depth. Given Atkins is still on the free-agent market, he is unlikely to find a lucrative contract this close to the start of the season, especially coming off a significant surgery.

Whether it is Atkins or another player, Seahawks fans can expect the team to make at least one more major move before the season begins. We have seen the Seahawks make splashy last-minute additions in recent years like trading for Jamal Adams and Jadeveon Clowney right before the season kicks off.