Seahawks Make Multiple Coaching Changes, Top Candidates Revealed: Report

All indications are Pete Carroll will be the Seattle Seahawks head coach in 2022, but his staff will look different starting on defense. The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta and Adam Jude reported that the Seahawks are moving on from defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis.

“In a significant shake-up of their defensive coaching staff, the Seahawks are expected to part ways with defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis, sources close to the team told The Seattle Times,” Condotta and Jude detailed on January 17.

Former Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell is among the top candidates to replace Norton as the Seahawks defensive coordinator for 2022.

“Clint Hurtt, Seattle’s assistant head coach/defensive line coach, is expected to be a candidate for a promotion as the new defensive coordinator, a source told The Times,” Condotta and Jude added. “Veteran NFL assistant Ed Donatell is also on the shortlist of candidates to replace Norton, sources told The Times.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

Carroll & Schneider Will be Back With the Seahawks in 2022: Report

The news comes days after reports surfaced that Carroll and general manager John Schneider would return for 2022. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported “all systems are go” in Seattle after Schneider and Carroll met with owner Jody Allen.

“Yes, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider met Thursday with owner Jody Allen but a well-placed source said it was usual end of season review, a look ahead and no job security talk,” Mortensen tweeted on January 16. “All systems are go with Carroll, Schneider and QB Russell Wilson, source said.”

Seahawks Owner Jody Allen Is Viewed as a ‘Total Wild Card’: Report

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that Allen is viewed around the league as a “total wild card.” That said, it appears Allen still has faith in Carroll and Schneider

“Sources familiar with the situation were curious how that meeting with Allen would go,” Howe explained on January 18. “One source succinctly summed up the general feeling about the mysterious Seahawks owner: ‘Jody Allen is a total wild card. No one knows what she’s thinking.’ She hasn’t maintained an active presence in the building since inheriting the team in 2018 from her late brother, Paul Allen, and has generally kept her plans for the football operation under wraps.

“Jody Allen remained loyal to the 70-year-old coach, who signed a five-year extension in 2020. Schneider also got a five-year extension in 2021.”

No News Is Good News for Waldron

So far, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s job appears to be safe after his inaugural season in Seattle. Waldron had mixed results in his first season with the Seahawks, but the assistant coach also had to deal with an injured Russell Wilson. Carroll praised Waldron’s performance despite the less-than-ideal circumstances.

“I think he’s shown, I mean to me, without reproach, that he has the scheme, got the principal, he’s got the communication skills, he’s a great teacher,” Carroll remarked during a January 5 press conference. “The dynamic stuff that we can do when we give ourselves a chance is there. I don’t think you could see, there’s plenty of games during the year that you can see it, but I don’t think he saw a better illustration than what happened last week.

“And that’s the culmination of all of this work, we would love to have been that productive earlier and we scored nine drives in a row. So that’s as good as you can do there in that stretch. But I think he’s shown all of the good stuff that we needed to see. And I really liked his ability to communicate with people.”