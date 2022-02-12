Seahawks Make Hire After Surprising Exit, Fire Offensive Coach: Report

The changes continue to come for the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff under Pete Carroll. After weeks of rumors, the Seahawks are hiring former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai as an associate head coach on defense, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Desai will work under new Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, who was promoted this offseason from being the defensive line coach.

“The Seahawks are hiring former Bears DC Sean Desai as their associate head coach — defense, source said,” Rapoport tweeted on February 11. “At 38 years old, Desai is one of the youngest associate head coaches in the NFL. Pete Carroll made a hard sell as he retooled his defensive staff and Desai lands in Seattle.”

The news comes after the Seahawks had agreed to terms with former Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, per Jeremy Fowler. St. Paul Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson reported on February 10 that the Vikings plan to officially name Donatell as their new defensive coordinator after the Super Bowl. This means Donatell will not be joining the Seahawks staff after becoming a surprise candidate for the Vikings gig.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks also made changes on the other side of the ball by firing offensive line coach Mike Solari. The offensive line has been a consistent source of frustration for Seahawks fans during the Carroll and John Schneider era.

“The Seahawks fired offensive line coach Mike Solari, per sources,” Pelissero said in a series of February 11 tweets. “Seattle is expected to promote from within to replace Solari, who had been with the team (his second stint) since 2018.”

Desai Is One of the Youngest Associate NFL Head Coaches Thanks to Carroll’s Recruiting Efforts

From Super Bowl Live: The #Seahawks made a key addition to their defense, hiring Sean Desai. pic.twitter.com/GyA9RDJYp1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 11, 2022

Desai is a big get for the Seahawks, especially considering the abrupt exit of Donatell. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Carroll had been recruiting Desai “extremely hard” in recent weeks to join the Seahawks defensive staff.

“Sean Desai, the former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator, did such a good job in Chicago with some good talent, but not great talent,” Rapoport explained during the February 11 edition of NFL Network’s Super Bowl Live. “Did such a good job keeping that unit afloat, one of the better units in the NFL. He is expected to be hired by Seattle as the associate head coach for defense, one of the youngest associate head coaches in the entire NFL.

“Not yet 40 years old but already has big responsibilities. And someone who I know that Pete Carroll tried extremely hard to recruit college style, and finally late, late last night he got him.”

The Seahawks Are Expected to Promote Dickerson to be the New Offensive Line Coach: Report





The Seahawks appear to have acted fast to find a replacement for the offensive line coach. According to Bally Sports’ Mike Silver, the Seahawks are expected to promote run-game coordinator Andy Dickerson to be the new offensive line coach. Carroll released a statement about Solari’s firing noting that it was the right move “for our continued offensive transition.”

“Mike and I agreed that parting was right for our continued offensive transition,” Carroll explained. “Mike is a fantastic coach and a great person, and I am forever grateful for his service to the Seahawks.”

