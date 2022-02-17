Seahawks Add Former Jaguars Coach, Make Additional Changes

The Seattle Seahawks continued to retool their coaching staff as the team added former Jaguars receivers coach Sanjay Lal. After spending last season in Jacksonville, the Seahawks named Lal the team’s receivers coach and offensive passing game coordinator. Lal was part of the Seahawks staff in 2020 as a senior offensive assistant.

The addition of Lal was announced along with the finalized list of the Seahawks coaching staff for 2022. Seattle officially announced the promotion of Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator and former Bears assistant Sean Desai was named the associate head coach on defense. Karl Scott will take over as defensive backs coach in another notable move.

“It’s great to get everybody in the building for the first time together with our new staff and the new outlook that we have for the season,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said in a team statement. “The fresh start feels exciting, and we’re looking forward to guys stepping up into their roles. The newness with Clint taking over on defense and working together with an old friend of his in Sean Desai gives us a really exciting outlook for the future. Being able to bring in a guy the caliber of Karl Scott to take over the secondary, we’re very fortunate to have landed him as the passing game coordinator.”

The Majority of the Changes to the Seahawks Coaching Staff Came on Defense

The majority of the moves the Seahawks announced had already been reported. Seattle did officially lose former Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell who had been linked to working under Hurtt. Donatell was named the new Vikings defensive coordinator, a promotion from the role he would have held on Carroll’s staff.

Most of the Seahawks major changes came on defense after the team opted to move on from former defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. Hurtt along with Desai will be tasked with implementing a more aggressive scheme for 2022.

The Seahawks Fired Solari as Offensive Line Coach & Promoted Dickerson

Andy Dickerson takes over as the Seahawks offensive line coach after the team parted ways with Mike Solari. Carroll’s son Nate Carroll will transition to senior offensive assistant from his previous role as receivers coach. Dickerson has familiarity with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron dating back to their days together with the Rams.

“It’ll be great for us to put Andy in the position of coaching the offensive line, maximizing all that Shane has in his background—those guys work together extremely well—and mixing them with Sanjay will give us good new insight and new juice and fire that we’re excited about,” Carroll noted. “We’re excited about it every year at this time, but maybe more than ever in that it just seems like it’s new and fresh and ready to get rolling.”

Dave Canales takes over as quarterbacks coach for a departed Austin Davis. Two notable former Seahawks players are also on staff as Aaron Curry is the assistant defensive line coach, while DeShawn Shead will be the assistant defensive backs coach.