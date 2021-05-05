Seahawks Are a Fit for Former All-Pro Offensive Lineman, Says Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks made a few moves this offseason to improve the team’s offensive line but adding a couple more veteran pieces could still be within the realm of possibilities. Former All-Pro offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz was released by the Chiefs earlier this offseason and is still looking for a new home.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine sees the Seahawks as a potential fit for Schwartz. A reunion with the Chiefs has not been ruled out and the Ravens were also mentioned as another possible fit for the veteran right tackle.

“Schwartz could end up pairing with the newly acquired Orlando Brown Jr., replace him in Baltimore (if the Ravens don’t sign Villanueva) or head to Seattle, where he could replace Brandon Shell as the starting right tackle,” Ballentine detailed. “Russell Wilson would surely love Schwartz’s playoff pedigree and consistent play at the position.”

Prior to Last Season, Schwartz Had Not Missed a Game in 8 Years

Mitchell Schwartz is again playing at an all-pro level in 2018, routinely shutting down quality pass-rushers. His hand usage remains unmatched right now at RT and it showed brilliantly in week 7. His independent UOH & diversification of strikes are clinic material: pic.twitter.com/c05XZToTvh — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) October 24, 2018

Fans may remember Schwartz as one of the key Chiefs offensive lineman who missed the Super Bowl. Schwartz’s absence was felt as Patrick Mahomes struggled to find time to throw amidst the swarming Buccaneers pass rush. The veteran right tackle has been remarkably durable aside from his unfortunate injury in 2020.

“Schwartz only played six games this past season but hadn’t missed a game in eight years as a starter prior to that,” Ballentine explained. “Before suffering a season-ending back injury, he graded out at 74.7 at PFF and gave up two sacks. Add in Schwartz’s playoff experience with the Chiefs, and he would be a great veteran addition for anyone looking to add a tackle to compete for a starting spot. He hasn’t ruled out rejoining the team that cut him, either.”

Assuming he is fully healthy, Schwartz would likely represent an upgrade for the Seahawks over projected starting right tackle Brandon Shell. The Seahawks already acquired guard Gabe Jackson in a trade with the Raiders and re-signed Ethan Pocic who will compete to be the team’s starting center. Seattle drafted Stone Forsythe as well, but it is unrealistic for the Seahawks to plan on relying on a sixth-round pick, even if he was projected to be selected higher.

The Seahawks Expect Cedric Ogbuehi to Compete Against Brandon Shell to be the Starting Right Tackle

Carlos Hyde's 50-yard touchdown run happened for two reasons. 1) Sweat had to respect Wilson potentially keeping ball on play action. 2) Cedric Ogbuehi/Jacob Hollister team up at second level and Ogbuehi cleans Thomas Davis up with a pancake to spring Hyde. pic.twitter.com/hNWw26Ibuk — Corbin Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) December 22, 2020

After the draft, the Seahawks provided a bit of an update on the state of the offensive line. Damien Lewis is the projected starting right guard, while Jackson will slide over to the left guard spot. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll described the team as “pleased” with the current state of the offensive line.

“We are pleased with where we are, and in particular with the depth and the competition, too,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “It’s not just the guys who start. Gabe’s going to play on the right side and D-Lew will be on the left side, bringing Ethan back for a second year as a potential starter. The confidence he’ll gain from that will really help him. Like I’ve been saying, Kyle’s going to be competing with him all along, as well. Simmons did a nice job for us last year, Jordan did some good things when he played. That gives us good depth there.”

Carroll also sounded bullish about Cedric Ogbuehi’s chances to win the starting right tackle position. The Seahawks signed the former Jaguars tackle last offseason, and Ogbuehi played in eight games in 2020 including four starts.

“And Cedric Ogbuehi, this is a guy that really has the potential to be a big time football player,” Carroll added. “He’s going to get a great chance to go with Brandon out there at the right tackle spot and compete to the finish to see who wins the job. And knowing that he can also play the other side if we need him to, as he did last year. We feel really good about the depth of it and the experience.”

We will see if the Seahawks make a run at Schwartz before training camp. If the team was to add Schwartz, it seems likely that it would have already happened, but we have seen the Seahawks make aggressive moves just before the start of the season. The Seahawks acquired Jamal Adams just before the 2020 training camp started and traded for Jadeveon Clowney in a similar fashion the year prior.