Seahawks Add 3 Players Including Ex-Cowboys Cornerback

The Seattle Seahawks remained busy after the NFL Draft by adding three players in addition to the undrafted free agents the team also signed. After being released by the Cowboys, the Seahawks claimed cornerback Saivion Smith. The corner was a standout player at Alabama before going undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Smith notched three interceptions, 60 tackles, a forced fumble and a touchdown in 14 games for the Crimson Tide in 2018. Alabama head coach Nick Saban praised Smith coming out of Tuscaloosa.

“Saivion has done a really nice job for us,” Saban noted during Smith’s college career, per 247Sports. “I think that when he focuses on what he’s supposed to do and has good eye control and plays with discipline, he plays extremely well. That has improved throughout the course of the year and that has been very helpful in helping him become a very good player and a very productive player for us.”

Smith played in six games last season for the Cowboys but was released by the team after Dallas focused heavily on defense in the draft. The Seahawks are set to have an open competition at cornerback in training camp after the departure of Shaquill Griffin to the Jaguars in free agency.

The Seahawks Also Added TE Nick Guggemos & LB Nate Evans

The Seahawks also claimed linebacker Nate Evans after he was released by the Jaguars and signed tight end Nick Guggemos. After a stellar college career at UCF, Evans spent last season on the Jaguars practice squad. While K.J. Wright’s future in Seattle remains uncertain, the Seahawks linebacker group includes Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton.

Seattle also has plenty of depth at tight end with the free-agent addition of Gerald Everett along with the return of Will Dissly. The Seahawks are expected to use more two tight end sets under new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. All indications are Guggemos will compete in training camp to add depth at the position. The Seahawks lost Jacob Hollister to the Bills in free agency.

Guggemos played at Seahawks general manager John Schneider’s alma mater the University of St. Thomas, a Division III school. He is the son of former NFL cornerback and special teamer Neal Guggemos wbo played professionally for three seasons with the Vikings and Giants.

Carroll on Potential Roster Moves: ‘We’ll Be Sitting There Right on the Fence Ready to Jump’

After the draft, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted he is pleased with the current roster adding that the team is “situated very well right now.” As the recent roster moves indicate, this will not stop the Seahawks from adding additional players throughout the offseason. Carroll noted the Seahawks will be “ready to jump” at new players as they become available.

“The last part of this is we’re never going to pass up an opportunity to be involved and competitively involve is in everything,” Carroll explained, per Seahawks.com. “John does an incredible job. There’s nobody that done it better than John over all of these years to continue to take advantage of every opportunity that comes along. There will be one after whatever the fallout that occurs as guys put their rosters together. We’ll be sitting there right on the fence ready to jump. Hopefully, we’ll see a couple things that might help us out. But we’ll be ready for it. We won’t miss that opportunity, for sure.”