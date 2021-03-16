Seahawks Lose Former Pro Bowl Starter to a Familiar Team: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are losing their third player to the Jacksonville Jaguars in less than a 24-hour timespan. Seahawks starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar.

“Shaquill Griffin is headed to the Jaguars, per source,” Dugar tweeted. “Hearing it’ll be on a 3-year deal worth up 44.5 million, 29M guaranteed. Seahawks losing their top cornerback.”

Griffin is one season removed from making the Pro Bowl and was one of the top available corners on the free-agent market.

The Seahawks Made a ‘Hard Push’ to Re-Sign Griffin

Minutes before news of Griffin’s departure broke, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Seahawks were making a “strong push” to retain the star corner. The Seahawks now have a sizable hole to fill at cornerback, a position that was already in flux throughout 2020 after Quinton Dunbar’s disappointing season. They have had several young players emerge including Ryan Neal and D.J. Reed.

“The Seahawks are making a hard push to keep one of their own — CB Shaquill Griffin,” Rapoport noted on Twitter. Source said they are working to get him to stay, but he has two other strong offers and will decide soon.

In addition to the Seahawks, Griffin also had reported interest from the Browns, but he will move back to his home state of Florida. Urban Meyer continues to poach the Seahawks after agreeing to terms with Carlos Hyde and Phillip Dorsett on the first day of free agency. Former Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer now holds the same position in Jacksonville.

The Seahawks Were ‘Not in the Same Ballpark on Money’ with Griffin

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on the first day of free agency that the Seahawks were “not in the same ballpark on money” with Griffin. It sounds like Seattle may have narrowed the gap with their late push but the Jaguars likely had a more lucrative offer.

“The Seahawks would love to have him back,” Garafalo explained, via USA Today. “But they’ve had some discussions and are not in the same ballpark on money right now. So Griffin is going to go to the market and see what’s available there and Seattle is saying ‘keep us in the loop, we’d be interested in having you back at a certain number.’”

