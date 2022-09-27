Seahawks Sign Intriguing Running Back, Pursue Former Starter: Report

The Seattle Seahawks had a busy start to Week 4 hosting several free agents for a September 27, 2022 tryout as the team signed running back Godwin Igwebuike to the practice squad, per Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson. Seahawks fans may recognize Igwebuike from his 2020 season with the XFL’s Seattle Dragons.

“Seahawks are signing running back Godwin Igwebuike to their practice squad following a successful workout, per a league source,” Wilson tweeted on September 27. “He has rushed for 118 career yards, one touchdown on 18 carries, seven catches for 60 yards. Seattle also worked out running back Abram Smith.”

Igwebuike played all 17 games last season for the Lions notching 18 carries for 118 yards and one touchdown. The move comes as rusher Travis Homer sustained an injury against the Falcons in Week 3.

The Seahawks also worked out running back Abram Smith as potential free-agent option. The ex-Baylor rusher had a standout final college season posting 257 carries for 1,601 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021. Additionally, Seattle visited with former Giants rusher Cullen Gillaspia.

The Seahawks Are Considering a Reunion With Center Joey Hunt

One of the more intriguing meetings from the NFL transaction wire is the Seahawks hosting center Joey Hunt for a visit. The veteran center played in 14 games for Seattle in 2019, including eight starts. Hunt appeared in 34 games for the Seahawks during his first three NFL seasons before Seattle released the center during the 2020 offseason.

After being cut by the Seahawks, the veteran offensive lineman had several stints with the Colts. Indianapolis released Hunt in January, and it could be an intriguing reunion for Seattle as the team looks to potentially add depth at the position. The Seahawks also hosted cornerback Nazir Streater as part of the September 27 meetings.

Carroll on Seahawks Season: ‘Future Looks Bright’

Despite starting the season 1-2, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll remains optimistic emphasizing that the “future looks bright.” When asked to clarify his timeline, Carroll noted that he was specifically discussing things turning around for the rest of this season. The longtime Seahawks coach cited quarterback Geno Smith’s play through the first three games as one of the reasons why Seattle has the potential to turn things around.

“Heck yeah, [in the] next few weeks, I think we can make strides,” Carroll remarked during his September 26 press conference. “These guys, they can’t help but learn and grow and they’re out there playing and all that, and so as we all put it together.

“If you like the Seahawks, how could you not be fired up about what Geno’s [Smith] done. He’s done a great job for us, and so that’s just one of the factors. But it’s a factor that was a question mark and now you can see him. So, I’m really fired up that.”

Seattle travels to Detroit in Week 4 to take on a Lions team that has taken strides to improve since going 3-13-1 in 2021. The Seahawks are a 4.5-point road underdog against the Lions, per FanDuel. It will be interesting to see if Seattle adds any additional players aside from Igwebuike prior to their matchup with the Lions.