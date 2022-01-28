Seahawks Could Make Runs at 3-Time Pro Bowl Star Receiver, Says Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks are in a pivotal offseason and are projected to have nearly $43 million in cap space to spend, per Spotrac. One player that the Seahawks admitted to have an interest in earlier this season is Odell Beckham Jr. and the star receiver just so happens to be a free agent in March. USA Today’s Tim Weaver created a list of the top free agents that “could help Russell Wilson most” and Beckham was No. 1.

“If at first you don’t succeed, offer more guaranteed money,” Weaver explained on January 21. “The Seahawks made a serious run to sign Beckham after the Browns released him but ultimately lost to the Rams. This time around they will have more salary cap space to work with and should go even harder. Assuming that Chris Godwin and Davante Adams re-sign with their current teams, Beckham is likely going to be the top receiver on the market this year.”

The Seahawks have more pressing needs than receiver, but we are seeing that the teams who made deep playoff runs all have an abundance of playmakers. Los Angeles opted to sign Beckham despite having Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods on the roster. The latter would sustain a season-ending injury which made the Beckham signing even more prudent.

How much would it cost the Seahawks to sign Beckham this offseason? Pro Football Focus projected that Beckham will land a one-year, $14 million deal which still gives the Seahawks plenty of money to spend at other positions. It would also be an added bonus to keep Beckham off the Rams roster.

Carroll on Beckham: ‘He’s as Talented as You Could be’

The Seahawks were linked to Beckham after he was released by the Browns on November 5. Ultimately, the Seahawks opted not to claim the star wideout, and Beckham chose to sign with the Rams instead of Seattle as a free agent. Prior to Beckham’s decision, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll explained why the team had an interest in the playmaker.

“He’s a really good football player, he’s as talented as you could be in the years past,” Carroll noted during a November 8, 2021 press conference. “So, you’re always looking for guys that can do special stuff. Forever, I’ve shared with you guys that were looking for uniqueness and people that are different than other people and give you different dimensions to their play.

“So, that’s what we’re trying to figure out, investigate and see if there’s a chance and all that kind of stuff, if it makes sense. In essence, I’m going to stall telling you what’s going on, just because.”

Adding OBJ Would Please Wilson

Wilson made no secret about the fact that he was in favor of the Seahawks adding Beckham. During Beckham’s brief mid-season stint as a free agent, Wilson described the receiver as a “world-class, generational-type talents.”

“Well, I think first of all, with Odell he’s an unbelievable talent, world-class, generational-type talents,” Wilson told reporters on November 11, 2021. “I think that for our organization, always trying to find ways to compete, trying to find ways to win, that kind of thing.

“But we’ve got some great guys already, too. We’ve got some of the best guys in the world already. So, just to have the possibility of adding another amazing talent would be amazing. If not, we’re still ready to go hopefully all the way. That’s kind of our focus, but he’s a tremendous talent.”