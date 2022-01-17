Seahawks Make Decision on Pete Carroll, John Schneider’s Future: Report

The early indications are the Seattle Seahawks plan to run things back like normal with Pete Carroll as the head coach and John Schneider keeping the general manager gig for 2022. It is no surprise given both Carroll and Schneider signed long-term contract extensions in 2020. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that it is “all systems go” in Seattle for Carroll and Schneider moving forward.

“Yes, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider met Thursday with owner Jody Allen but a well-placed source said it was usual end of season review, a look ahead and no job security talk,” Mortensen tweeted on January 16. “All systems are go with Carroll, Schneider and QB Russell Wilson, source said.”

This coincides with what Bally Sports’ Mike Silver reported a day earlier. Silver described the meeting with Carroll, Schneider and owner Jody Allen as “business-as-usual.”

“There’s a sense among coaches and others in the Seahawks’ organization that there will be no major shakeups and that HC Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider are in business-as-usual mode,” Silver noted on Twitter. “Absent a statement to the contrary from owner Jody Allen, I expect both to be back.”

Carroll: ‘Jody [Allen] Wants Us to Take a Look at Every Single Opportunity’

I'm posting this without comment. No headline, no click-baiting, no sensationalism. What's your take? You can see the full interview with Pete Carroll on #Seahawks Saturday Night this Sat at 10:30pm on @Fox13Seattle pic.twitter.com/5strD1k7mc — Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) January 13, 2022

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport pointed out, Carroll appeared to conduct an interview with Q13 Seattle’s Aaron Levine after the end-of-the-year meeting with Allen. Carroll referenced the owner’s desire to “look at every single opportunity to better the franchise.”

“We’re going to compete at every turn,” Carroll noted in the interview released on January 13. “That’s all we know how to do. That’s all John and I [have] been doing since we got here, and we’re not backing off that.

“Whatever is there, we’ve got to exhaust the opportunities for our club, and right from the owner. Jody wants us to take a look at every single opportunity to better the franchise and to help us. So, that’s what we do.”

Diggs on Future of the Seahawks: ‘People Crazy Thinking You Get Rid of Any of Those 3’

As it should be! People crazy thinking you get rid of any of those 3 it’ll make the organization better! https://t.co/sROcqm9w0f — Nino (@qdiggs6) January 16, 2022

Star safety Quandre Diggs voiced his support for the news by quote tweeting Mortensen’s report. Diggs is heading into a critical offseason of rehab after sustaining a broken fibula and will also be a free agent.

“As it should be!” Diggs tweeted on January 16. “People crazy thinking you get rid of any of those 3 it’ll make the organization better!”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer noted that the Seahawks’ decision now puts all the scrutiny on how Russell Wilson will handle this offseason after 2021 was full of trade rumors.

“A week ago, it was tough to predict how things would play out with GM John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll,” Breer wrote on January 17. “Seahawks owner Jody Allen, the sister of the late Paul Allen, was, for the first time, in a position to make very difficult decisions on the team coming out of a very difficult year—easily the worst of the Carroll/Schneider era. And the lack of a real track to go off on her meant, for people in the organization, it felt like much was uncertain.

“As Mike Silver and Chris Mortensen said over the weekend, the Seahawks are planning to stick with their current organizational structure, but what does that mean when it comes to Russell Wilson’s future? Well, it seems clear Allen would like to find a way to have that future play out in Seattle.”