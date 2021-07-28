Seahawks Linked to Ex-Vikings Quarterback: Report

The Seattle Seahawks could be adding another quarterback to bring in even more competition. Russell Wilson’s job is safe, but Geno Smith may be competing with one more player for the backup role. SiriusXM’s Adam Caplan reported that the Seahawks hosted quarterback Sean Mannion for a workout on Monday, July 26. Mannion would mark the fifth quarterback on the Seahawks roster adding to Alex McGough, Danny Etling, Smith and Wilson.

The former Oregon State quarterback was drafted by the Rams in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. After playing four seasons for the Rams, Mannion signed with the Vikings in each of the last two seasons. Mannion has spent his career as a backup playing in 13 games including two starts notching 384 yards, three interceptions and zero touchdowns while completing 60.8% of his passes.

Mannion had a standout career at Oregon State with his best statistical season coming during his junior year throwing for 4,662 yards, 37 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while completing 66.3% of his passes in 2013. It remains to be seen whether the Seahawks will sign Mannion as he would face an uphill battle to make the final roster.

Smith Is the Favorite to be the Seahawks Backup QB

After musical chairs at backup quarterback, Smith became the rare player to backup Wilson for more than one season. Smith is expected to be the Seahawks backup quarterback for the third straight year. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll explained why re-signing Smith was a “big deal” for the franchise.

“Then Geno as well. We have Geno coming back,” Carroll noted in April, per Seahawks.com. “That’s a big deal. Geno is such a big part of this program. He’s such a great support system for Russ, for one, but he’s a fantastic talent too. When he gets his chance to play, he’ll be ready to go.”

Wilson has had good fortune with his health during his career not missing a game during his nine NFL seasons. It is still smart for the Seahawks to have insurance behind their franchise quarterback. Smith has only played in one game in his two seasons with the Seahawks completing four of five passes for 30 yards. The Seahawks quarterback does have more on-field experience as his first two NFL seasons he was the starter for the Jets. Smith started in 29 games during the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

Wilson: ‘The Place That We Want to Go Is We Want to be at the End Celebrating’

Much of the offseason discussion was focused on Wilson’s future, but the quarterback has been adamant that he is aiming to take his game to an even higher level in 2021. Wilson worked with Tim Grover, the former trainer of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, in an attempt to get in the best possible shape for the upcoming season.

“I think Mr. Unlimited’s got to come out and show the world we have something to do,” Wilson told Complex. “I don’t think there is a ceiling. I think that the place that we want to go is we want to be at the end celebrating. That’s what we believe we can do. And that’s what we’re working for.”