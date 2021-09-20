Seahawks Are a Top Contender to Land 3-Time All-Pro, Says Insider

The Seattle Seahawks could be headed towards a reunion with one of the Legion of Boom’s founding members. The Seahawks continue to be mentioned as a top contender to sign five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman. According to NFL insider Dov Kleiman, the Seahawks are among the “top teams interested” in signing Sherman.

“Can confirm that the top teams interested in signing 5-time All Pro Richard Sherman are the Bucs, Seahawks and 49ers,” Kleiman tweeted. “A key member on the Bucs was the first to reach to Richard about possibly joining TB. Sherman is attending therapy, his mind is right, and he’s getting ready.”

This offseason, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed the team had discussions with Sherman but indicated nothing was imminent. The Seahawks secondary continues to be under a great deal of scrutiny after the departure of Shaquill Griffin in free agency, and it will be worth watching to see if the Seahawks get serious about a reunion.

“We’re always open,” Carroll noted in May, per Seahawks.com. “I’ve talked to Sherm quite a few times over the offseason. We have stayed in contact. He’s out there and I know he’s thinking about it. He’s looking for an opportunity. I saw where he said there’s three or four teams that he’s considering. We’ll see what happens but he’s been a great player and he’s still got some ball left in him I’m sure. At this point, we’re going to clear through this day and figure out what happens with the [rookies] coming up and we’ll see where it sits later on.”

Carroll on Sherman Rumors: ‘Nothing Right Now’

After the Seahawks’ loss to the Titans, Carroll was asked about the Sherman rumors and if the team was in discussions to bring back the corner. During his weekly coach’s show, Carroll denied that anything was close to happening with Sherman.

“Nothing right now,” Carroll told ESPN 710 Seattle.

The Seahawks, Bucs & 49ers Are Labeled the Top Contenders to Land Sherman

Kleiman’s report comes after NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero noted several teams have been in contact with Sherman, including the Bucs. Pelissero listed the Seahawks as one of the team’s with a potential interest in adding Sherman.

“Sources say the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers touched base with Sherman, 33, last week after they lost starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting indefinitely with a dislocated elbow,” Pelissero detailed. “The 49ers also have maintained contact with Sherman since his contract expired in March and, after losing Jason Verrett to a season-ending knee injury in Week 1, expressed interest in bringing Sherman back later in the season. The Seahawks have been open about their talks with Sherman about a potential reunion, as well.

“Money is a factor. Sherman had interest from several teams — including the 49ers, Seahawks and Saints — early in free agency, but no team was willing to meet his asking price at the time. (Sherman serves as his own agent.)”

Sherman Lost 15 Pounds & Is Attending Therapy After His July Arrest

One of the big questions surrounding Sherman is whether the veteran cornerback will face a suspension once he is signed to a team. Sherman was arrested in July after crashing his SUV and having an altercation outside a family member’s home.

Sherman received five misdemeanor charges for the incidents and the NFL has not revealed whether the corner will be suspended. Pelissero reported that Sherman has been participating in therapy since the incident and also lost 15 pounds this offseason to get in even better football shape.

“A person close to Sherman said he has been doing magnetic therapy and speaking with a therapist since the incident, helping him work through many issues he didn’t have the tools to address before,” Pelissero explained. “He also has dropped 15 pounds — weight he put on after an Achilles tear in 2017 and kept on for most of his three seasons in San Francisco.

“The league is reviewing Sherman’s legal situation. The 2020 substance-abuse policy calls for a baseline three-game suspension without pay for a first DUI offense, but the NFL generally doesn’t hand down discipline until the legal process is complete, meaning Sherman likely would be free to play immediately.”