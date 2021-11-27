Russell Wilson Has High Hopes for Birthday ‘Gift’

The Seattle Seahawks head to Washington for a battle with the Football Team on Monday, November 29. This game takes place on Russell Wilson’s 33rd birthday, and he is embracing this “gift” of an opportunity to get to 4-7 on the season.

Mr. Unlimited made the comments during a media availability on Friday, November 26. He explained that the team is in the midst of “March Madness” and that he believes they can win seven straight games to reach the playoffs. Wilson added that the team needs to avoid the distractions that will take away from this “gift.”

“We get to go on the road, a tough environment in Washington, I’m looking forward to it,” Wilson said during the press conference. “It’ll be my birthday too, so that’ll be fun. Just go play ball. This game is a gift. It’s a gift. We can’t let all the distractions and anything else be a hindrance to the gift. I think that’s where our focus is right now.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

The Seahawks Will Try to Keep Eyes Forward

Winning seven consecutive games to finish out the regular season will remain the goal for the Seahawks, but this will not be an easy task. This team has struggled while ranking 30th in total offense, 24th in points scored, and 31st in third-down offense.

Wilson is aware of these issues but still expressed faith in his teammates and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. He said that the Seahawks have great players at important positions and joked that they have a “pretty decent” quarterback.

The seven-time Pro Bowl quarterback also explained that the Seahawks need to do something specific on offense. They need to forget about the past and stay focused on the present. Head coach Pete Carroll added that the offense needs Wilson to “get in the groove” while the surrounding players execute on a more consistent basis.

Injuries Have Ravaged the Offense

Here’s the Seahawks’ final injury report of the week, including today’s participation: pic.twitter.com/pqXdMMtHDL — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 27, 2021

One significant hurdle to overcome entering the Week 12 matchup will be the number of injuries on the offense. The Seahawks will miss multiple players while others will likely battle through some issues.

The offensive line, in particular, will have one starter inactive in left guard Damien Lewis due to an elbow injury. Backup tackle Jamarco Jones will also miss the game with a back issue. Starting tackle Brandon Shell will enter the game limited by a shoulder injury.

Along with the injuries on the offensive line, the Seahawks will have two other running backs inactive for the game. Starter Chris Carson is already on Injured Reserve after undergoing surgery to repair a lingering neck issue, but Rashaad Penny (hamstring) and Travis Homer (calf) will also miss the game. Carroll also acknowledged during his media availability on Saturday, November 27, that there is a possibility Penny heads to Injured Reserve for the second time this season.

The only two healthy running backs on the active roster are Alex Collins and DeeJay Dallas. Though the Seahawks could also elevate Josh Johnson from the practice squad to provide depth as Collins continues to deal with an abdomen injury.

READ NEXT: Seahawks Set Timeline for Tre Brown’s Return After Surgery