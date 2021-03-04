Russell Wilson Put on Blast by Former Seahawks Teammate

As the Russell Wilson saga continues, not everyone is seeing things the same way as the Seattle Seahawks franchise quarterback. Wilson’s former teammate and current NFL Network analyst Michael Robinson took to Twitter to voice his opinion on why he believes the Seahawks quarterback is making a mistake with his public pleas.

“Love big homie @KJ_WRIGHT34!! But how does #RussellWilson walk back into a locker room where he is saying the Oline stinks and he has no weapons??” Robinson explained on Twitter. “The @Seahawks brass has literally given the team to Russ. AND he has been paid…twice! What else does he want?”

Robinson retweeted K.J. Wright’s interview on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football where the linebacker backed Wilson. It is worth noting Wright is a free agent this offseason.

“As long as I’m in Seattle, Russ is going to be the quarterback,” Wright explained. “He means too much to us. He means way too much to this organization. He means way too much to this city.”

Seahawks Legend Walter Jones on Russell Wilson’s Complaints: ‘You Should Leave That In-House’

Robinson is referencing Wilson recently complaining about getting hit too much as well as his lack of involvement in the team’s roster moves. He is not alone in voicing his frustration with Wilson. Legendary Seahawks offensive lineman Walter Jones chimed in on why he believes Wilson’s comments will not play well within the locker room.

“You should leave that in-house…once you call those guys out they’re probably like ‘really?'” Jones told Seattle 950 KJR.

Robinson also indicated that some of the issues Wilson has complained about are self-inflicted. The former NFL fullback noted Wilson can eliminate some of these hits by “letting the ball go on time.”

“What does being frustrated with being hit mean??” Robinson tweeted in response to a fan question. “Because he can limit that by just letting the ball go on time. But we gotten so enamored with the backyard explosive plays. Ask Big Ben. At some point you have to beat the defense with getting the ball out.”

The Seahawks Are Reportedly ‘Not Happy’ With Wilson’s Media Tour

The Seahawks are “not happy” about Wilson voicing his frustrations publicly, per NFL Network’s Mike Silver. It remains to be seen whether these frustrations will have the team seriously considering a trade despite the $39 million cap hit they would have to take in a deal completed before June 1st.

“The Seahawks are not happy with the way this has gone down since the end of the season,” Silver explained on NFL Total Access. “Obviously, you alluded to the cap hit and it’s a complicated situation. Andrew, I believe that they will obviously listen to offers from any of those four teams, and Wilson does have some control because of the no-trade clause. I think that Pete Carroll regards himself as a problem-solver and will try to figure out a way to patch this up.”

Here is a look at Silver breaking down the latest news in Seattle.

If the @Seahawks weren't fielding offers for Russell Wilson at this point, they'd be committing malpractice. Their QB is clearly unhappy. @nflnetwork @AndrewSiciliano pic.twitter.com/HYnq7ySTmn — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 3, 2021

