Seahawks’ Strong Response to Russell Wilson Drama Revealed by Insider

Dan Patrick provided an update on Russell Wilson calling out the Seattle Seahawks during his previous show, and the franchise does not appear to be happy with their star quarterback. During an interview on The Dan Patrick Show, Wilson sounded off on a number of topics including the number of hits he has taken and his lack of involvement in personnel decisions. Patrick reported that a source close to the situation indicated “Seahawks management is not happy” that Wilson chose to discuss these matters publicly.

“A lot was made of Russell Wilson’s appearance on the program yesterday,” Patrick explained. “Speaking to a source about this, a source told me the Seahawks management is not happy with Russell Wilson and his camp for taking this to the media. And look I understand that, but Russ doesn’t do this. It’s really, really rare if he says anything in a negative way about anybody. He’s been quiet for a decade, but if they’re not able to create, and I think what Russell wanted to create here is a sense of urgency.”

You can listen below to the full clip of Patrick talking about the Seahawks’ drama.

"A source told me that the #Seahawks management is not happy with Russell Wilson and his camp for taking this to the media" "You wonder if they're going to be able to co-exist… the current situation is unsustainable. That's what I was told." pic.twitter.com/OOrP4oMM3Z — Rob Staton (@robstaton) February 10, 2021



Patrick on Wilson’s Relationship With the Seahawks: ‘The Current Situation Is Not Sustainable’

Patrick believes Wilson is looking to give the Seahawks a sense of “urgency” heading into the offseason. He also described Wilson’s current relationship with the Seahawks as “not sustainable.”

“And, according to my source, if this doesn’t happen, then you wonder if this is going to be able to continue,” Patrick added. “You wonder if Russ and the Seahawks are going to be able to co-exist. So, a sense of urgency, and if they don’t act on that, but right now the current situation is not sustainable. That’s what I was told. Management not happy, Russ got their attention. Now the national media is all in on this as well.”

Wilson on Being Sacked: ‘I Think That’s a Big Thing That We Got to Fix’

While Wilson took some of the blame for his sacks, the quarterback also issued the most pointed criticism about his protection that we have heard from him since he arrived in Seattle. Wilson described the sacks as something “that’s got to be fixed.”

“Sometimes, you hold onto it a little bit just because you’re looking for that play and you find those guys,” Wilson explained on The Dan Patrick Show. “But also, so many times those turn into touchdowns, too. You never want to be sacked that many times. 400 times basically is way too many, 400 too many. So, I think that’s a big thing that we got to fix, that’s got to be fixed and has to be, at the end of the day. Because my goal is to play another 10 to 15 more years. So, when you think about that, longevity and legacy and all that.”

Here is a look at Wilson’s full interview with Patrick that did not please the Seahawks.

