Russell Wilson on Future: ‘My Goal Is to Win More Super Bowls’

There’s much speculation regarding Russell Wilson’s future, but he wants to make one thing very clear — he wants to win more Super Bowls.

The 33-year-old quarterback hasn’t won a Super Bowl since the conclusion of the 2013 season when the Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII. In fact, the Seahawks haven’t been back to the Super Bowl since the conclusion of the 2014 season. That would mean the Seahawks haven’t come close to winning the big game in seven years.

While speaking on his NFL future on Thursday, January 6, Wilson stated his objective is to win more games for the Seahawks. Most importantly, it’s to win more Super Bowls.

“My goal is to win more Super Bowls and my plan is to win one here,” said Wilson via NBC Sports. “It’s that simple.”

“We’ve always thought I would be here,” Wilson said. “That’s been always my goal — to win multiple Super Bowls, and my plan is to be here and do that. You take every day and you just enjoy the moment.”

Wilson Speaks of No-Trade Clause

Speculation has been rampant regarding Wilson’s future — especially with the Seahawks facing their first losing season of the Wilson/Pete Carroll era. However, both Wilson and Pete Carroll have indicated that they both want to remain in Seattle and continue to contend entering the 2022 season.

Wilson — who holds a no-trade clause in his contract — spoke of why that clause is so important and what that means for his future in Seattle.

“I think first of all when it comes to a no-trade clause in sports, the main reason is so teams can’t trade somebody to anywhere,” Wilson said Thursday. “That’s the No. 1 reason, right, because in sports you could wake up the next morning, and you’re gone somewhere else.”

Seahawks Going Through ‘Reload,’ Not Rebuild

The veteran quarterback has two years left remaining on his deal. In Carroll’s case, the head coach signed a contract extension in the middle of the 2020 season that runs through the 2025 season.

In recent days, Carroll has spoke of the Seahawks going through a “reload” rather than rebuild after a rough 2021 season.

“Not for one reason at all am I thinking that we have to restart this whole thing and create a new philosophy and a new approach and all that,” he told 710 ESPN Seattle on December 27. “I don’t think that. I think we’ve got the essence of the things that we need. We’ve got to build on them, we’ve got to support it better and we’ve got to continue to grow and progress. There ain’t no standing still, but there’s the foundation for doing things.”

While the media may be portraying the Seahawks’ losing season as the end of an era, the players and coaches continue to say otherwise. In fact, star receiver DK Metcalf spoke of his desire to remain in Seattle.

“Of course,” Metcalf said whether he wants to remain in Seattle, via Bob Condetta of the Seattle Times. “I’m not trying to leave, but we’ve got the Cardinals to focus on right now. You can hit me up later in the offseason if you need that question answered.”

“I want to help bring a championship to the Seahawks organization,” Metcalf said. “Seattle is an incredible city and this fanbase is unmatched. I’m so grateful to be here and part of such a great culture. I try to not look too far into the future and really try to focus on what’s happening in the present, and right now, I’m very happy being in Seattle.”

Metcalf has one year remaining on his rookie contract.