Seahawks Receiver Makes $100,000 Catch

The Seattle Seahawks ended their season finale against the San Francisco 49ers in a peculiar fashion. With the game at hand, the Seahawks chose to throw a short pass to David Moore rather than kneel the ball to run out the clock. Russell Wilson later revealed that Moore’s reception earned him a $100,000 bonus, making it the most lucrative catch of the receiver’s career.

“So, we called that play because David had $100,000 if gets that catch,” Wilson admitted in his post-game press conference. “So, it’s a blessing to be able to help his family and his daughter and all that stuff. So, that was part of the game [plan], we wanted to get him that catch, so we were able to dial that up for him that last play.”

Moore has a $825,000 salary so hitting the incentive bumped up his annual income another 12 percent, per Spotrac. The Seahawks were able to get the victory, and Moore is a little bit richer after his now-famous reception. After Moore notched the catch, the Seahawks ran out the clock to seal the team’s 12th win of the regular season.

Wilson Changed the Play to Allow Moore to Hit His Bonus

Moore entered the game needing just one catch to hit the reception bonus, and Wilson admitted he found out about the incentive earlier in the week. Wilson explained he tried to get Moore the catch earlier in the game, but it came down to the final drive.

Moore’s contract called for 35 receptions this season in order to make an additional $100,000. The Seahawks quarterback changed the play call from a planned kneel to land Moore the bonus.

“Yeah, we [the coaching staff] talked about it,” Wilson admitted. “We were going to kneel it and then we ended up changing it. [Quarterbacks coach Austin Davis] and I talked on the sideline earlier about trying to find a way if we could get it done. Austin actually said, ‘Hey, let’s get it done. Let’s do it right here.’ So, we were kind of looking at each other, ‘Let’s get it done here.’ So then, we ended up calling it. I said, ‘Hey David, you’re going to get the ball right here. Here we go.’ Kind of winked at him. So, that was pretty cool.”

Moore Has Emerged as the Seahawks WR3

Going into the season, several names were mentioned as possible candidates for the Seahawks to play next to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Many considered Josh Gordon and Phillip Dorsett as the favorites but neither player has played a snap for the Seahawks this season.

Instead, it was Moore who emerged as the team’s WR3 finishing the regular season with 35 receptions for 417 yards and six touchdowns. Many may have doubted Moore’s role on the team but the receiver noted early in the season that he knew his roster spot was safe.

“Heck nah,” Moore said in Week 2, per Sports Illustrated. “It was meant for me to be here. Everything happens for a reason. To be back here, man, and having fun like this… Who would want to miss out on any of this?”

