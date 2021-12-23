Seahawks Reveal New Injury for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is now dealing with an ankle injury that he sustained during the Seattle Seahawks’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll emphasized that Wilson is not expected to miss any games but admitted that the latest injury “could be a factor” in their Week 16 matchup against the Bears.

“Yeah, one of the times he got knocked down, the guy fell on his ankle was when it happened in the middle of the game,” Carroll noted during his December 22 press conference. “So, he’s sore today, we’ll see how [he responds]. You know, it’s a short week, it could be a factor, but it’s not going to keep Russ from playing. I don’t think that’s the case at all.”

Carroll on Wilson: ‘I Think It’s Been a Challenge in That Regard, Physically’

Wilson is now nursing an ankle injury in addition to dealing with a surgically repaired finger on his throwing hand. During his Week 16 media session, Carroll, at times, emphasized that Wilson is fine physically while also admitting that the quarterback may not be fully himself after the recent surgery.

“I think it’s all of it, it’s everything that goes along with it,” Carroll said of Wilson’s recent struggles. “We gotta be better in all phases is the first thing, and it’s not just one guy. But I know that it took Russ, it took time to get back after the time off and it wasn’t quite the same. And he could still play and do well and do lots of things, but he just had to work his way through it. I think it’s a little bit [of] everything, we gotta be better in all ways, but I think it’s been a challenge in that regard, physically.”

Wilson Has Refused to Concede He Is Not Fully Healthy

Since returning to the field on November 14 against the Packers, Wilson has refused to acknowledge that he is anything less than 100%. Days before his return, Wilson explained why he felt comfortable missing less time than many had envisioned after his finger injury.

“I feel great,” Wilson detailed on November 11, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “I feel really close. I’m not 100% yet, but I’m pretty dang close. I would say 90th percentile if not higher. I feel great. I’ve got great conviction about what I’m doing, how I’m doing it. My mindset is better than ever. I’m ready to roll and ready to go.”

Wilson on the Remaining Games: ‘We’re Gonna Do Everything We Can to Give It All We Have’

With the Seahawks all but mathematically eliminated from the postseason, Wilson discussed what the team is playing for in their final three games.

“Yeah, I mean, I don’t know all the math of it all,” Wilson told reporters after the Seahawks’ loss to the Rams. “All I know is, what we gonna approach it as is that we have a job to do and we have an opportunity to go play as tough as we can, as hard as we can for our fans and just for our own families and our careers and just in trying to do things right. There is no other way. You’re always gonna try to do things right in the right manner, right approach at the highest, highest level.

“This was a good football team we played today. It was a good game. Unfortunately, we didn’t win it and what we do know is that the next day is the only day we get, you know? And so, we’re gonna do everything we can to give it all we have and that’s the only approach that we know. So, it was disappointing we didn’t get to win it today.”