Russell Wilson Sends Strong Message With Viral Twitter Video [WATCH]

The Seattle Seahawks have been reluctant to release a return timeline for Russell Wilson, but the team’s franchise quarterback removed all doubt regarding when he will suit up again. Wilson posted a video on both Instagram and Twitter revealing that he has been cleared to play against the Packers for Week 10. The tweet was approaching 20,000 likes and 4,000 retweets just hours after Wilson posted the video.

“It’s Time,” Wilson noted in a short caption on November 8.

The video featured the theme song to the popular HBO show Succession. The short clip showed Wilson rehabbing from his finger injury then cut to a video of Lambeau Field where the Seahawks will play on November 14.

Here is a look at the video that has social media buzzing.

Wilson’s Surgeon Was ‘Absolutely Amazed at His Progress’

Dr. Steve Shin, who performed the surgery on Wilson’s finger, released a glowing statement via the Seahawks. Shin admitted he was “absolutely amazed” at Wilson’s progress while adding that he “confidently clear[ed] him for full return to play without reservation.”

“On October 7, 2021, Russell Wilson sustained severe injuries to the middle finger of his right (throwing) hand during a game,” Dr. Shin said in a statement. “He had immediate surgery the following day in the form of a repair of a fracture-dislocation of his proximal interphalangeal joint and an extensor tendon rupture (mallet finger).

“Although this was uncharted territory (I have never in my career seen such a severe injury to the throwing hand of an NFL quarterback), I have also never encountered a player so committed to his postoperative therapy and with so much conviction to return to the same, if not better, level of performance as he had pre-injury. I am absolutely amazed at his progress, so much so that I can now confidently clear him for full return to play without reservation.”

Rodgers Is Expected to Play vs. Seahawks in Week 10

Several days ago, it looked like we could be headed for a backup quarterback showdown between Geno Smith and Jordan Love. With Wilson cleared to return, all eyes are on Aaron Rodgers who is recovering from COVID-19.

The soonest Rodgers can be cleared is on the eve of the Week 10 game against the Seahawks, but the early indications are the Packers are optimistic that they will have their franchise quarterback on Sunday. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Beer reported that the Packers are prepared for Rodgers to suit up even without practice reps.

“Jordan Love fought his a– off but still doesn’t look ready, and so I’d expect the Packers’ coaches will do all they can to prepare Aaron Rodgers to play Sunday against the Seahawks,” Breer detailed. “My understanding is they’re confident they can do that without getting him physical reps in practice—remember, the COVID-19 rules dictate he can’t return until at least Saturday.”

That said, Rodgers’ status is not entirely up to the Packers as the star quarterback must be cleared by an independent doctor before taking the field. Rodgers is required to be symptom-free as part of the clearing process to be able to play against the Seahawks.