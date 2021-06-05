Russell Wilson Is Completely Shredded Ahead of Seahawks Season [LOOK]

If his latest Instagram posts are any indication, Russell Wilson is prepared for the upcoming Seattle Seahawks season. Wilson posted several photos from his recent workouts and the quarterback looks to be in great shape. The good news is Wilson has another two months to put in even more work before training camp kicks off.

“At all costs,” Wilson said on June 3 as the quarterback posted photos from a recent upper-body workout.

Wilson posted additional photos just a day prior showing off some of his on-field workouts. The posts indicate Wilson is working out on his field at his San Diego home where he and his family often reside in the offseason.

“Ain’t nothing I want more,” Wilson posted on Instagram.

Here is a look at the Seahawks QB1 appearing completely shredded ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

Carroll on Wilson: ‘Russ Is in a Great Place Now’

This coincides with what Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has said about Wilson throughout the offseason. During the team’s pre-draft press conference, Carroll described Wilson as in a “great place now.”

“Russ is in a great place now. He’s been in a great place throughout the offseason,” Carroll explained in April, per Seahawks.com. “We have communicated through all of the things going on, just like I always have. …Right now he’s at jacked up as he’s ever been. He’s in the process of turning over new offensive stuff that is different from the past, and things that we need to learn, he’s totally after it, doing a great job. His mentality is strong, and his conditioning is right. He’s doing a great job.”

Wilson Has Remained Quiet Since His February Media Tour

Wilson has been quiet since he went on his media tour in February after attending the Super Bowl. Carroll admitted that he advised the quarterback to let things play out in the media without responding.

“The conversation is out there that we wish we didn’t have to be sharing with the world in all of that,” Carroll noted. “You never get to the clarity or the essence of it when you have to operate through the media. That’s why we try to go really quiet in all of that. But it’s really easy for me to be clear with the players when issues come up, and I was really clear with Russ. I was really clear with anybody that gets in a situation where there’s a conversation outside of the direct conversation that we’re having.”

Wilson Views This Season as the Start of the Second Half of His NFL Career

It is not just the Seahawks that Wilson challenged this offseason. As Wilson enters his tenth NFL season, the quarterback views 2021 as the beginning of the second half of his career.

“As we reported back in March, Wilson really wanted to view 2021 as the start of the second half of his career, which meant assessing everything he does and looking for a better way, from strength-and-conditioning to throwing mechanics to how he watches tape, and the maintenance of his body through nutrition and his mind through sports psychology,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer detailed.