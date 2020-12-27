Russell Wilson Makes Big Statement With Themed Outfit vs. Rams

If Russell Wilson’s outfit choice is any indication, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback is locked-in prior to their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Wilson along with the Seahawks posted the quarterback’s pre-game look on social media as he was decked out in a black Lakers Kobe Bryant jersey along with the recently re-released Nike “Grinch” shoes.

“MAMBA,” Wilson noted on Instagram attempting to channel his inner “Mamba Mentality” ahead of the team’s divisional showdown.

Wilson also posted a video to his Instagram Story of a short message after he conducted his pre-game warmup. If the Seahawks top the Rams, Seattle will clinch the NFC West title.

“Time to go win the NFC West,” Wilson noted. “Let’s go get it done. Whatever it takes. Let’s go, four quarters. Go Hawks!”

Wilson Called Bryant One of His ‘Greatest Inspirations’

After Bryant’s death in January, Wilson took to social media to pay tribute to Bryant. The Seahawks quarterback called Bryant “one of my greatest inspirations.”

“You were one of my greatest inspirations,” Wilson said on Instagram in January. “You will forever be missed. #RIP Kobe and Gianna. #MambaMentality ??????”

Wilson along with his wife Ciara remain close with Bryant’s wife Vanessa Bryant. After Wilson posted a photo of his tribute outfit, she responded by co-signing the look.

“Let’s go Bro! @dangerusswilson 🎉 🐍,” Vanessa Bryant exclaimed on Instagram.

Carroll on Kobe: ‘He’s Been Such an Iconic Figure to Us’

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll previously noted that Bryant has been a great inspiration to Seattle players. Carroll was coaching the 2020 Pro Bowl when news broke of Bryant’s death.

“He’s been such an iconic figure to us,” Carroll told ESPN, via NBC Sports. “We’ve cited Kobe so many times because of who he is and because of the extraordinary nature of his make-up and all. When it hit our locker room our guys were crushed. We all were. We didn’t know what to do. Were we going to walk out on the field and play a football game? It didn’t feel like the right thing to do at the time. But we thought if we was going to have a say in it, he would want us to go and play. He’s been an irreplaceable figure. And we’ve cited him so many times. It’s a great, crushing loss.”

Wilson Struggled in the Seahawks’ First Matchup vs. Rams

Wilson struggled in the Seahawks’ November loss to the Rams throwing two interceptions and no touchdowns. The Seahawks quarterback is aiming for a much better performance with the division on the line. Wilson put the loss on himself noting it was “not on anybody but me.”

“I just got to get better,” Wilson said, via NFL.com. “I’m not going to make it overly complicated. It’s not on anybody but me. I put it on my shoulders, and we’ll get it fixed.”

