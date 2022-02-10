NFL Reporter Calls Seahawks Owner ‘X-Factor’ in Russell Wilson’s Future

T

he rumor mill surrounding Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson never sleeps. On Feb. 9, NFL Senior Reporter Albert Breer weighed in with a new wrinkle on where he believes the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback will be playing next season.

In his new mailbag, Breer wrote that his “sense” is the Wilson situation “remains in flux” and that the quarterback is “open to exploring his options.” Breer also called Seahawks owner Jody Allen the “x-factor” in the situation.

“I’ve heard she’s for keeping Wilson—which wouldn’t exactly be a wild train of thought for an owner. The question has been how badly, and what it’ll mean if Wilson, eventually, becomes more forceful about seeking a new home.”

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo reported in December that Allen has become “very involved” in the team’s front office and was “not happy” with the team’s 3-8 record to start last season.

Who would be? But the question now seems to be if her reported unhappiness could lead to major changes. It hasn’t yet, as both general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll will be back next season.

Breer Says Time To Trade Russell Wilson Is Now

The NFL Senior Reporter didn’t guarantee the Seahawks will trade Wilson, but he pointed to a couple reasons as to why he’s guessing Wilson will be on a different team next year.

First, Breer argued that if the team is not planning to have Wilson finish his career in Seattle, the time to trade him is this offseason.

“From a team-building standpoint, it’s fair to surmise that this might actually be an ideal time to move Wilson, while he’s still relatively young (at 33) and has two years left on his contract (that’s what Matthew Stafford had left when he was traded),” Breer wrote.

Considering Wilson is also the same age Stafford was last January when the Detroit Lions traded him, the Seahawks would likely want a similar package of draft picks and players for Wilson. The Lions fetched two first-round picks, a third-round selection and fellow quarterback Jared Goff for Stafford last offseason.

Breer is implying waiting another year to deal Wilson will result in a decline in his value on the trade market. That make sense since Wilson will be another year older and really just a rental player with a single year remaining on his contract next offseason.

Breer Guesses Seahawks Trade Wilson to Philadelphia Eagles

The coaching carousel this offseason has changed where Breer says Wilson will land, but the NFL Senior Reporter still projects that the Seahawks quarterback will be traded.

“If I had to guess, I’d say he’ll eventually get moved,” wrote Breer. “And I’d have said the destination was going to be the Saints a month ago. Now that Sean Payton’s gone, let’s put him in the NFC East … to the Eagles.

“In a way, it’d be a sort of redemptive move for Howie Roseman, who was part of a front office that planned to take Wilson in the third round in 2012, only to have Seattle scoop him up earlier in the round.”

The Eagles have plenty of draft capital to make a blockbuster trade, with three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft along with their first-round selections in 2023 and 2024. Philadelphia also possesses quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew, who both have at least 19 NFL starts in their careers.